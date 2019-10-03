SYNNEX Corporation Announces Dedicated Support Program for Managed Security Service Providers across North America

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (From 2019 SYNNEX Inspire Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the expansion of its extensive professional service portfolio with the launch of a dedicated Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) support program. The new program is part of SYNNEX SERVICESolv's field services expansion strategy and designed to ensure partners have the needed tools to create new revenue streams and increase profitability as more end-customers shift their focus to cloud environments.

"Launching a dedicated MSSP support program positions SYNNEX as a strong leader in full lifecycle support services and is another example of our commitment to helping partners succeed in today's competitive market," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are pleased to add this increased level of support focused on partner enablement, which will complement a number of our existing vendor relationships."

Core program offerings include Network Operation Center and Security Operation Center support; enhanced premium support through GoldSeal™, which now offers Tech to Site installation and support; additional installation support; on-premise and cloud deployment; and ongoing education opportunities. The program adheres to industry best practices and can be fully white-labeled.

According to Karl Soderlund, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, Palo Alto Networks, "We are excited to see SYNNEX continue to invest in partner support and enablement at such a high level. This program will help MSSPs overcome many of the hurdles they face and allow them to maximize opportunities available with existing partners while winning net new partners."

SYNNEX SERVICESolv also provides an extended portfolio of services offerings to further support resellers' security business needs including:

Pre-sales support, remote and onsite configuration, 24/7 monitoring and management, system integration, asset tagging and labeling, rack and stack, penetration and vulnerability testing and certification training;





Security strategy and advisory services, security compliance assessments, VCISO managed services, source code reviews, incident response and remediation services, log analysis, forensics, social engineering and training, and certified ethical hacker certification;





Device-as-a-subscription programs with monthly pricing options. This offering allows end-customers to acquire technology through a flexible, subscription-based financing option with payment plans ranging from 24 to 60 months.

Additionally, SYNNEX SERVICESolv is offering exclusive incentives, rebates, and discounts around the

MSSP support program. To learn more about these promotions, email PaloAltoNetworks@synnex.com.

To learn more about the new SYNNEX MSSP support program, email fieldservices@synnex.com. For more information on SYNNEX, visit synnex.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

