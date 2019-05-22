SYNNEX Corporation Announces Nine Executives Honored Among CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nine SYNNEX executives to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

Two of the nine from SYNNEX are named to the 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of the prestigious Women of the Channel list. The two are:

April Petty

As Vice President of Sales, Petty helps enable resellers across the U.S. by increasing SYNNEX' breadth of purchasing power within the vendor community. Petty has continued to increase face time with customers to better deliver information about SYNNEX solutions and services and its overall value add. This has included more events and opportunities for customers within the growing SYNNEX umbrella due to the integration of Westcon-Comstor Americas.

Reyna Thompson

As Senior Vice President of Product Management for North America, Thompson has led the expansion of SYNNEX' line card with strategic vendor partners for both established and emerging technologies, pulling them together into a cohesive program focused on delivering fully converged technology solutions. She also recently launched a new Technology Modernization Advisory Council, which helps resellers understand how to best leverage SYNNEX offerings in security, networking, and UCC in the digital transformation era.

The other SYNNEX executives on the 2019 Women of the Channel list are:

Emily Chen

As Vice President of Product Management, Chen manages a diverse portfolio of HP printing and supplies products. During the year, Chen and her team worked with HP to successfully launch the HP A3 and 3D business through SYNNEX and exceeded growth targets. She and her team grew SYNNEX' market share of HP's U.S. indirect business for HP printing and supplies and assisted in winning two new limited and exclusive HP business opportunities.

Tina Cicinelli

As Director of Product Management for the Westcon-Comstor Americas division, Cicinelli focuses on SYNNEX' Comstor business and communicating the values of partnering with Cisco to clients. Cicinelli dedicated the past year to building a practice within SYNNEX that provides its VAR community with a clear understanding of how to partner successfully and be profitable with Cisco.

Willa Flemate

As Vice President of Sales, Flemate aligns custom solutions with partner requirements in a transforming market, managing a sales team that interacts with partners to create solutions that are mutually beneficial to SYNNEX suppliers and integrators. During the year, Flemate expanded service offerings, partnered with solution providers in new markets, and developed strategies around targeted growth areas.

Becky Lozada

As Director of Cisco Services and Software, Lozada has created a partner enablement team focused on lifecycle management by leveraging Cisco's recurring revenue offerings. This past year, Lozada launched Cisco into SYNNEX' renewal quote automation tool. She created internal training programs to enable the launch of Cisco to an expanded organization and also launched the Simple IT program leading to 200 partner registrations.

Sharon March

As Senior Manager of Technical Operations, March manages the Comstor Cisco pre-sales engineering team. The team consults with partners on Cisco solutions, guides Comstor's partners in selecting Cisco certifications to maximize growth and delivers technical training. March has created unique training deliverables around Meraki 360, architecture-specific needs, Cisco-certified sales opportunities, and Federal Authorization, while expanding pre-sales engineering expertise to include new Cisco CCNA Wireless and CyberOps certifications.

Molly Sherwood

As Director of Business Development, Sherwood is responsible for leading the business development and marketing teams, which includes directing the teams that work with Cisco to create sales enablement programs for SYNNEX customers to help grow their businesses profitably. Sherwood's focus this past year has been around embracing the data that defines the customer buying journey and putting that data to work internally and for partners.

Sandi Stambaugh

As Vice President of Product Management, Stambaugh leads SYNNEX' VISUALSolv and Device Mobility businesses through a solution-centered, application-focused approach to reseller enablement and technology advancement. She has grown her business significantly above market while launching an advisory council, enhancing communications and engagement, increasing her team's dedicated sales headcount, and expanding her group's education and training program to provide the support customers need to grow their businesses.

"These nine women are not only driving innovation and success for our partners at SYNNEX, but they are also leaders across the entire IT channel," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "They are building programs that give our partners a competitive edge, developing strategies around targeted growth areas, and implementing offerings to solve complex problems and push the channel forward."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

