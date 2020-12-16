SYNNEX Corporation Awarded Commercial Aggregator Agreement with Broadcom for North America

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that it has partnered with Broadcom Inc. to deliver an enhanced level of service to the Commercial Business for the Symantec Enterprise division of Broadcom.

The agreement makes SYNNEX one of only two fully authorized distributors in North America with the ability to support the entire Symantec product portfolio, including Broadcom's newly launched Cyber Security Aggregator Program. SYNNEX is uniquely positioned to deliver better experiences due to its expertise with Symantec offerings as well as its expansive service and support offerings available to customers through the SYNNEX Westcon Secure Networking group. Customers can now look to SYNNEX for support in selling Symantec solutions to customers of all sizes including small-to-medium-business, mid-market and enterprise.

"This agreement builds on our nearly 25 years of experience with Symantec and creates new opportunities for customers across several high-growth categories in Cyber Security," said Jessica McDowell, Vice President, Business Development, SYNNEX Corporation. "Our position as the largest distributor with legacy Symantec experience, ability to reach additional market segments, and extensive partner program offerings enable partners for long-term success with SYNNEX and Broadcom."

Customers can take advantage of exclusive service and support offerings for Broadcom through SYNNEX. These include white glove onboarding, incentives and support; access to Symantec-certified Knights for technical support and vulnerability assessments; and creative financing offerings. SYNNEX also offers a rewards-based enablement portal with educational resources and post-sales support including business growth opportunities within the SYNNEX RENEWSolv platform.

"We are pleased to name SYNNEX as one of our Cyber Security Aggregator Partners focused on a segment of our Enterprise Business and look forward to working with their team to support our mutual customers in the channel," said Roy Borden, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Broadcom. "Their unique market position, dedicated team, impressive resources, and long history with Symantec will create strong synergies for partners."

For more information about Broadcom through SYNNEX, contact [email protected] .

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology solutions, and also provides systems design and integration services. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Bill Fox

Hughes Agency for SYNNEX Corporation

864.271.0718

[email protected]

SNX - G

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnex.com

