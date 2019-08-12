SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it has expanded its cybersecurity portfolio with the addition of Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Corporation's expansive and specialized cybersecurity offering while enabling partners with best-in-class security management tools in an era of rapidly increasing and evolving cyberthreats.

"Adding Sophos is another important step in the continued evolution of our cybersecurity business and delivers exciting new opportunities for resellers," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "By pairing Sophos' leading products with our dedicated internal resources, we are able to deliver innovative solutions to help customers address this critical market segment."

Sophos' award-winning security solutions enable organizations of all sizes to secure everything from endpoints (laptops, mobile devices and servers) to networks, and web and email traffic. Its entire portfolio of best-of-breed products are integrated and easily managed through the Sophos Central cloud-based platform. Additionally, Sophos' security products leverage Synchronized Security, which shares threat information in real-time to respond automatically to incidents.

SYNNEX is dedicated to driving sales and leveraging the Sophos portfolio through its consultative, solution-led approach to the cybersecurity market with a team of Sophos field sales engineers and business development and product management experts. Resellers have access to expert pre-sales support, comprehensive Sophos training and enablement, and complimentary proof-of-concept and demo products, as well as professional services relative to the Sophos offering. These investments allow for high-level engagement and added operational expertise all while providing an increased ease of doing business.

"Sophos is committed to helping partners and their customers protect against cybersecurity threats with the industry's most innovative next-generation security solutions," said Erin Malone, Vice President, North American Channel Sales. "SYNNEX' deep cybersecurity expertise and strong track record in helping resellers implement solutions naturally complement Sophos' channel-first, channel-best programs. Together we're keeping security innovative yet simple, so IT teams can focus on less false positives and more on preparing their estate for cyberthreats that will take place tomorrow."

To learn more about the Sophos and SYNNEX alliance, email sophos@synnex.com. For more information about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.

