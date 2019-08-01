SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it has been honored with three Microsoft Partner Awards: Worldwide Surface Distributor of the Year, US Surface Transformation Distributor of the Year and Modern Workplace Distributor of the Year. The awards were announced at the 2019 Microsoft Inspire conference held in Las Vegas and recognize the distributor's continued growth with Microsoft in the IT channel across a number of key product and solution categories.

"These awards are a testament to the great value the SYNNEX and Microsoft relationship continues to bring to customers," said Darren Harbaugh, Vice President, Worldwide Cloud and IoT, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are proud of our teams' combined success in helping partners succeed as we see continued digital transformation of the workplace."

To earn the Worldwide Surface Distributor of the Year and US Surface Transformation Distributor of the Year awards, SYNNEX achieved significant market share among the Surface product line and offered best-in-class services to support customer integration. The company supported a DaaS platform and portal, implemented marketing differentiators for reseller enablement, and led a Windows Autopilot initiative.

For the Modern Workplace Distributor of the Year Award, SYNNEX is recognized for empowering businesses with Office 365 and enterprise-grade security through a single solution that allows employees to work from any environment or device.

