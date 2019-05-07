SYNNEX Corporation Invests in Security, Networking and UCC Portfolio through Enhanced Platform, Expanded Offerings

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (from SYNNEX 2019 Beyond Security Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced a series of new offerings for security, networking, and UCC partners in a continued effort to address digital transformation in the IT Channel. Offerings are available through SYNNEX' Westcon Americas division and include a cybersecurity program management tool, an expanded Network Operations Center (NOC) offering, comprehensive security management support, and a next-generation tool that assesses emerging technology manufacturers.

According to Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation, "These investments are geared to help our security, networking and UCC partners move their businesses forward as they continue to address digital transformation in the channel. With access to our enhanced platform and expanded offerings, partners can now better determine which solutions to add to their portfolios while relying on our team for implementation, support and ongoing maintenance."

New and existing partners can take advantage of the following offerings through SYNNEX' CONVERGESolv Secure Networking Group:

Cybersecurity program management tools, which provide a centralized system for seamless cyber program management. Easy-to-navigate dashboards deliver a dynamic representation of cyber program maturity and enterprise risks, allowing Chief Information Security Officers to engage key stakeholders while planning and prioritizing cybersecurity investments.

An expanded NOC offering that includes additional technologies and manufacturers for managed or monitored sku-based solutions.

Comprehensive security management support through an SIEM and SOC-as-a-Service offering, which allows partners to keep pace with OpEx capabilities that the market demands.

Access to a next-generation tool by Vation Ventures that assesses emerging technology manufacturers. The tool carefully profiles, identifies key contacts, and exchanges feedback in an open forum, allowing resellers to more easily evaluate, learn, share and interact with new technology manufacturers. Resellers can also purchase their own licenses through the platform for on-demand access.

The new offerings were announced during the SYNNEX Beyond Security Conference, which educates partners on modernizing IT for the digital era. At the event, SYNNEX also announced a new Technology Modernization Advisory Council, which helps resellers understand how to best leverage SYNNEX offerings in security, networking and UCC in the digital transformation era.

To learn more, email WestconAmericas@synnex.com. For more information about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

