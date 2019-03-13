SYNNEX Corporation Launches New End-to-End Channel Services Offerings for Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partners

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation, (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced a series of new end-to-end channel services to further support partners' cybersecurity and cloud practices built around Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform. The series of investments complements recent enhancements to Palo Alto Networks' NextWave Partner Program, which include new profitability initiatives, partner-led services opportunities, and workflow automation.

"By working with Palo Alto Networks, our partners can benefit from recent enhancements made to the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program while relying on our dedicated team for value-added services and support," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "Our goal is to enable partners to run their cybersecurity businesses as efficiently as possible while increasing profitability and providing the most value to their customers."

"Our distributors are continuing to make significant investments in resources and competencies in the areas of professional services, partner technical enablement and post-sales end-user support," said Jason Beal, Senior Director of Americas Distribution and Commercial Channels, Palo Alto Networks. "This new set of comprehensive services and support from SYNNEX provides our NextWave partners with additional capabilities to optimize their end-users' cybersecurity posture – from initial proof-of-concept to migration away from legacy technologies and ongoing asset lifecycle management."

SYNNEX' pre- and post-sales professional services, managed security services, and cloud migration services offerings address the deployment of on-premise and cloud-based applications as well as workloads and transformation services focused on visibility, control and enforcement. Specific offerings include:

New professional services packages that are easy to quote and priced to improve partner profitability, which include startup installation assistance; next-generation firewall installation; migration and optimization services; cloud-based application deployment for Traps™ Advanced Endpoint Protection; GlobalProtect™ cloud service; and Aperture™ SaaS security services;

The ability to deploy Palo Alto Networks' VM-Series next-generation firewall while supporting customers with cloud consulting and migration services across all major cloud platforms;

SYNNEX backline support through GoldSeal ® to give partners more support with less investment, resulting in a highly competitive offering. New GoldSeal ® pricing includes the add-on features of startup assistance and annual Best Practice Assessments (BPAs), providing customers more for less. This allows customers to leverage the support of two companies at a minimal cost;

to give partners more support with less investment, resulting in a highly competitive offering. New GoldSeal pricing includes the add-on features of startup assistance and annual Best Practice Assessments (BPAs), providing customers more for less. This allows customers to leverage the support of two companies at a minimal cost; Access to SYNNEX as an Elite Authorized Training Center – SYNNEX offers a personalized half-day firewall administration session to provide new product owners with one-on-one instruction from a certified instructor on the basics of administering and supporting their system;

BPA methodology around Palo Alto Networks' next-generation firewall and Panorama™ network security management, which evaluates end-user platform configurations and provides recommendations on how to remediate failed best practice checks. As part of this, SYNNEX recently launched its AutoExpand program, which is designed to help partners foster long-term customer engagements and expand their Palo Alto Networks footprint within their existing customer base;

Complimentary vulnerability assessments that define, identify, and classify security vulnerabilities within a computer, network or communications infrastructure.

According to partner Ben Niernberg, Senior Vice President, MNJ Technologies, "We are pleased to learn that SYNNEX and Palo Alto Networks are deploying this comprehensive suite of end-to-end support offerings for the IT channel. Investments like these significantly shorten our time to market, as we can rely on SYNNEX' expertise, support and channel relationships. These types of offerings help take us to the next level and allow us to be more efficient while providing an increased level of support and value to our customers."

As part of their commitment to the Palo Alto Networks reseller community, SYNNEX is offering partners a complimentary first-time cloud service. Email Paloaltonetworks@synnex.com to learn how you can take advantage of the exclusive offer. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

