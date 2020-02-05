SYNNEX Corporation Launches SYNNEX Stellr™ in Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation , (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the launch of SYNNEX Stellr in the Canadian IT channel. SYNNEX Canada partners can now experience exclusive benefits including Stellr's innovative platform, which allows for seamless business management and purchasing, as well as its online learning center. Partners can also learn more about joining the Stellr Connect partner community, where they can collaborate with like-minded individuals and channel experts in a non-competitive environment.

The program eliminates barriers between hardware and connectivity to build comprehensive solutions that solve business problems around cloud, mobility and IoT. It is built on five pillars: next-generation technologies, services, a build/sell platform, community and programs, and access to talent that shapes company culture. Program experts can advise on emerging trends and go-to-market cloud strategies in various vertical markets for a range of partners, from those looking to transition to a more cloud-based business model to "born in the cloud" customers.

According to Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, Stellr, Cloud, Mobility, and IoT, "Since the launch of SYNNEX Stellr in the U.S., we've helped partners grow their businesses by implementing truly unique solutions that solve end-user challenges around cloud, mobility and IoT. We are pleased to bring this next level of innovation to our Canadian partners as we help them navigate and succeed in this continued era of digital transformation."

The Stellr Connect community is a modern partner community that delivers advanced solutions to meet and exceed market demands including customized workshops and trainings, bundled product offerings, exclusive events, a partner directory, digital playbooks, and other dedicated cloud, mobility and IoT resources. Community members can benefit from cultivating new relationships, increased profitability, enhanced business models, and a greater understanding of customer demands and trends lines.

For more information on SYNNEX Stellr, email Stellr@synnex.com or visit www.synnexcorp.com/stellr. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com .

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

About SYNNEX Canada Limited

SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading distributor of technology products to resellers and system builders across Canada. Committed to driving growth and profitability for its resellers and vendor partners, SYNNEX Canada offers great product selection at competitive prices and supports customers with dedicated sales resources, unique financial services, expert technical support, progressive e-business tools and fast and accurate delivery with warehouses in key cities. For more information, visit synnex.ca.

