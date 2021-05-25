SYNNEX Corporation Named Aruba Distributor of the Year for US and Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX, announced today they were each honored as Aruba's 2021 Distributors of the Year for the US and Canada. The annual Top Channel Partner awards recognize the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in the area of sales, expertise in delivering Aruba solutions and commitment to customer service.

"We are honored to receive this award from Aruba, a strategic partner in our network and security business," said Steven Flynn, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. "This award is a testament to our joint teams' strong collaboration, commitment and performance within the channel. Together, we can help our partners deploy comprehensive, secure and reliable networks for businesses small and large."

SYNNEX has the largest dedicated support team in the channel, earning recognition for strong growth in the SMB market, leading market share, and maintaining its position as a distributor for Silver Peak. SYNNEX Canada was also recognized by Aruba for its outstanding performance in 2020, including significant growth in WLAN, Instant On, and Silver Peak; leading market share position; and an increase in Business & Proximity business partners. The awards were presented at Aruba's Atmosphere '21 Partner Forum event.

"As workplaces become more mobile and organizations demand more of their network, we remain dedicated to helping our partners deliver innovative solutions to their customers," said Mitchell Martin, President, SYNNEX Canada. "Our longstanding relationship with Aruba allows us to collectively help our partners grow and provide exceptional customer service through value-added services."

"Aruba's annual awards program is a chance to celebrate the achievements of our world-class partners, who are quite simply, the best in the business," said Jim Harold, Vice President of North America channels for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. "As organizations contend with the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting 'work from anywhere' normal, and as they make progress with their digital transformation and see an ever-increasing amount of IoT devices connecting to their networks, they need not just access to innovative, industry-leading intelligent edge solutions, but also to partners that understand their unique business and technology challenges and who are committed to solving them. We congratulate SYNNEX for being named a 2021 Top Channel Partner and thank them for their dedication to their customers' success."

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Canada Limited

SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading distributor of technology products to resellers and system builders across Canada. Committed to driving growth and profitability for its resellers and vendor partners, SYNNEX Canada offers great product selection at competitive prices and supports customers with dedicated sales resources, unique financial services, expert technical support, progressive e-business tools and fast and accurate delivery with warehouses in key cities. For more information, visit synnex.ca.

