SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit

SYNNEX is recognized by Aruba for outstanding performance in 2017, including significant growth in the US and Canada, as well as for its contributions to the small-to-medium business segment. This marks the third year SYNNEX has been named Distributor of the Year in the US since 2015.

"We are honored to be recognized for our continued success with Aruba in the US and for our increased momentum in Canada over the past year," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "These awards reflect SYNNEX' commitment to helping our partners succeed through customized offerings that address the most pressing business needs around wired and wireless infrastructure in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

In addition to its core Aruba offerings, SYNNEX provides support and training around E-Rate; access to Aruba ClearPass; complimentary services including free RF planning and a top-ranked demo program; nationwide installation and on-site survey support; flexible financing options; and exclusive VIP partner and buyback programs. SYNNEX also recently launched an Aruba-specific Wireless-as-a-Service Program, which allows partners to rely on SYNNEX for managed services without having to add internal resources.

"Aruba's long-standing philosophy of 'Customer First-Customer Last' would not be possible without our partners, who are some of the very best in the business," said Jim Harold, Vice President of North America Channels for Aruba, a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise company. "As organizations wrestle with enhancing the user experience and ensuring business resilience as they continue to adopt mobility, cloud and IoT, they need not just access to industry-leading intelligent edge solutions, but also expertise in how to deploy these products to solve real-world challenges. We congratulate SYNNEX for being named a 2018 Aruba Top Channel Partner and thank them for their dedication to their customers' success."

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

