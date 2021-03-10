SYNNEX Corporation Now Offers HPE GreenLake Cloud Services on Cloud Marketplace

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced HPE GreenLake cloud services are now available through the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace. This integration provides reseller partners the ability to sell HPE GreenLake for a variety of cloud services including compute and storage at pre-configured and pre-priced offers through the Swift Sales Program.

HPE GreenLake cloud services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an as-a-service model that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The introduction into Stellr Marketplace allows SYNNEX partners to offer HPE GreenLake cloud services at a smaller starting capacity for mid-market and SMB customers, while remaining competitively priced. Additionally, partners will have the ability to easily scale out as their customers expand and require additional capacity.

"As the demand for subscription-based offers grows, HPE GreenLake cloud services is a great opportunity to create new, recurring revenue streams for our partners while helping them support their customers IT environments and scale with them as they expand," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, SYNNEX Stellr, Cloud, Mobility, and IoT. "We are excited to work with HPE on this program, and help our partners drive their customers' digital transformation journeys."

As part of the program, resellers will have access to other HPE tools and services, such as HPE GreenLake Quick Quote for building a proposal in minutes and onboarding assistance to help partners ramp up quickly.

"Today, our distributors drive in excess of 80% of HPE's indirect sales, making them a vital cog in the channel ecosystem," said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Distribution, HPE. "With HPE GreenLake cloud services now integrated into our distributors' marketplaces, tens of thousands of solution providers can embrace and drive digital transformation for their customers, enabling them to access and offer a cloud experience everywhere. We consider distributors as the trusted advisors of our shared partners, and these partners can now quickly and seamlessly access pre-configured HPE GreenLake offers via their marketplace."

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

