SYNNEX Corporation Pledges $250,000 to Build Share the Magic Playground in Unity Park in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina

Expected to be among the most popular areas of the park on the west side of Greenville, Share the Magic Playground will be a place where children of all ages from the surrounding neighborhoods and beyond can exercise, explore and interact with nature and each other while promoting physical, mental and social development.

"SYNNEX is dedicated to the well-being of every child in the Upstate," said Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are pleased to support Unity Park and name the playground after our largest fundraising initiative, Share the Magic, which gives a voice to children facing the challenges of life-threatening illnesses, neglect or developmental delays."

Founded by Peter Larocque, President of North American Technology Solutions for SYNNEX Corporation, Share the Magic is an annual fundraising initiative to provide much-needed funding for Upstate South Carolina children and youth

Since its inception in 2011, the initiative has raised more than $8.5 million dollars to fund programs that give Upstate children and their families the tools and resources they need to build better lives. The beneficiaries are Make-A-Wish South Carolina, Clement's Kindness, Pendleton Place and A Child's Haven.

"With the opening of Unity Park coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of SYNNEX Share the Magic in 2021, this playground represents a way to acknowledge the meaningful impact these four organizations have had on our community," Stegner said. "This playground is dedicated to the tremendous work of these groups as well as the hundreds of associates of SYNNEX and Concentrix who generously give their time and resources to help children."

To be built at the center of the 60-acre park, the Share the Magic Playground will be designed with the input of childhood development experts and safety consultants. The unique playground experience is meant to evoke a child's view of the archetypical Upstate landscape complete with forests, meadows, mountains and streams.

The City of Greenville pledged at least $20 million toward construction of the park and set a goal to raise another $20 million in private funding from corporations, individuals and private foundations. With plans to break ground in 2019, the park will stretch from the A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering on the southeastern corner to the Norfolk Southern Railroad trestle. The Reedy River flows through the site offering opportunities to restore wetlands and reveal more of the river's natural beauty upstream from Falls Park. When completed, the park will be roughly twice the size of Falls Park and about half the size of Cleveland Park.

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com. For more information about SYNNEX Share the Magic, visit www.synnexcorp.com/sharethemagic.

About Unity Park



The 60-acre Unity Park is a transformational public-private project on the west side of Greenville estimated to cost $40 million. The park will knit together historic downtown neighborhoods in a way that reinforces the unity of the Greenville community while encouraging recreation, inclusiveness, exercise and sociability. The city owns virtually all of the land comprising the park and its construction will not displace anyone. The city has set aside 25 acres of land it owns on the edges of the park for affordable housing. Learn more about the park at UnityParkGreenville.com.

About SYNNEX



SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE : SNX ), a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnexcorp.com

