SYNNEX Corporation Rebrands Cloud/Mobility Business Unit as Stellr™

"Stellr guides partners to what's next before their customers even know what questions to ask," said Rob Moyer, Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, Mobility, and IoT, SYNNEX Corporation.

"Our vision for Stellr is to help our partners navigate, thrive and prosper in this era of digital transformation. We are building a modern marketplace that simply and easily aggregates and implements the best custom technology solutions to solve real business challenges," Moyer said. "We are excited to lead partners through this digital era with an end-to-end ecosystem that will help deliver more innovative solutions to end-users."

The Stellr brand includes a range of enhancements for partners including a new interface for the SYNNEX cloud portal, which will be followed by an updated website with access to a new virtual learning center. Stellr will continue to invest in its partners through a series of new benefits, tools and resources to be launched over the next year.

For more information on Stellr, email Stellr@synnex.com. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

