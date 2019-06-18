SYNNEX Corporation Receives U.S. Distributor of the Year Award from HPE

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation, (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced it has been honored by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as the 2019 U.S. Distributor of the Year at the annual HPE Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

"HPE is at the forefront of innovation in developing collaborative solutions that drive business for our partners," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "This award speaks to our team's continued ability to build on this innovation and adapt to evolving customer demands around HPE in the IT channel."

The winning channel partners were recognized from across the partner ecosystem for outstanding performance, collaboration and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction.

"It's an honour to award partners who have excelled in developing their partnerships with HPE and grown mutual business opportunities with collaborative solutions for our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is committed to innovating new solutions and enabling mutual growth together with our partners and our awards recognize the partnerships, collaborations and successes of our top performing partners."

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

