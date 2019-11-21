SYNNEX Corporation Recognized by Lifesize as Global Distribution Partner of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that it has been recognized in the U.S. and Canada by Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, as Distribution Partner of the Year, Global for 2019.

SYNNEX was selected for its commitment to channel growth and the success of mutual partners as well as its willingness to adapt to changing business models and an evolving industry. Its unified communications (UC) business delivers an expansive portfolio of products from the industry's leading manufacturers paired with extensive support and enablement offerings to help partners transition from traditional UC to today's new collaborative market. SYNNEX also has certified engineers available to design and configure complex solutions for customers.

"We are honored to receive this award from Lifesize, a strategic partner within our video collaboration portfolio and an important part of our continued effort to help customers address the increasing need for cloud-based video collaboration and huddle room solutions," said TJ Trojan, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "This award exemplifies the strength of our combined offering in the channel, which is built on leading products, deep industry expertise, and comprehensive partner support and ongoing enablement."

Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognized as Frost & Sullivan's Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world's first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX.

"Lifesize partners with the industry's best ecosystem of resellers, distributors, and agents to deliver the highest possible quality video conferencing and collaboration experiences to customers in more than 100 countries around the world," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "We are proud to honor SYNNEX with this award, underscoring their valuable services and innovative approach to the market, as well as their sustained excellence in enriching video communication, collaboration and overall productivity across organizations of all sizes."

Honorees of the Lifesize Annual Partner Awards were announced earlier this month at the first-ever Lifesize Connect Global Partner Summit in Austin. To view a complete list of winners, visit here or for more information about Lifesize through SYNNEX, email lifesize@synnex.com.

