SYNNEX Corporation Recognizes 11 Executives Named to CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs Listing

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named 11 SYNNEX executives to its prestigious list of 2020 Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top executives who continually demonstrate leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

"The 11 SYNNEX leaders honored by CRN exemplify the entrepreneurial culture our organization is built on," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "Each honoree has continued to grow their business and prime their teams for success, while being a champion for our company and the greater channel. We applaud these leaders for their continued hard work, commitment and innovation."

The 11 SYNNEX executives are:

Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America

Stegner oversees North American marketing efforts for SYNNEX and leads a team responsible for vendor marketing, the company's best-in-class partner communities, and major annual events held throughout North America. In 2019, Stegner and his team relaunched their reseller enablement tool, DEMANDSolv; expanded training opportunities and financing programs; and invested in SYNNEX communities and advisory councils. This is Stegner's 12th year being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief.

Jay Denton, Senior Vice President, Comstor North America

Denton has continued to lead the successful integration of Comstor into the SYNNEX business while growing the company's Cisco business. He recently assumed leadership of the Cisco Canada business and created a fully aligned North American practice. Over the past year, Denton and his team made significant investments in the Comstor EDGE partner program, significantly increased the Cisco reseller population with SYNNEX, and launched a new customer experience practice to embed lifecycle advisory services.

Willa Flemate, Vice President, Sales

Flemate manages a sales team that interacts with partners to create solutions that are mutually beneficial to SYNNEX suppliers and integrators. She has developed a team of vertical experts for the system integrator and OEM communities and partnered with vendors to offer programs that support each market, significantly increasing year-over-year sales. In 2019, she and her team worked to grow targeted areas including gaming, security, AI and embedded solutions.

Eddie Franklin, Senior Vice President, Sales, Public Sector

Franklin is responsible for developing SYNNEX' strategy for vertical segments including Federal, State/Local Government, Education and Regulated Industries. He also has sales responsibilities for SYNNEX, Federal, Enterprise, Comstor and Security. Over the past year, he continued to integrate Comstor and Westcon-Security into the SYNNEX U.S. Technology Solutions business, which added value for vendors and customers. He and his team made significant investments in State/Local Government and Education and helped inform customers about new STEM and STEAM opportunities.

Steve Jow, Executive Vice President, Sales

Jow is responsible for a large portion of SYNNEX' distribution sales in the U.S. In 2019, he led his team to significant growth and share gain while refining the sales process and driving improved collaboration among vendors and customers. Top accomplishments included evolving product and service offerings within U.S. Technology solutions for partners buying through SMB Connect, GOVSolv, VISUALSolv and Varnex. Jow and his team also grew their customer base by double-digits and continued to diversify vendor offerings.

Gary Palenbaum, Executive Vice President, Product Management and SID Sales

Palenbaum currently oversees manufacturer relationships for categories including device mobility, audio-video, power and accessories, components and print solutions, and also manages SYNNEX' System Integration Sales division. He and his team have continued to increase vendor share across numerous product categories; entered new, accretive markets; increased business in SMB, Public Sector, Commercial and Enterprise; and introduced national service offerings for multiple vendors.

April Petty, Vice President, Field Sales

Petty helps enable resellers across the U.S. by increasing SYNNEX' breadth of purchasing power within the vendor community and working with partners to expand the company's reach. In 2019, she and her team grew customer relationships through expanded events offerings and face-to-face networking, which resulted Petty's business seeing significant year-over-year growth. Her team also focused on helping partners transform their businesses around IoT, cloud, mobility and the datacenter.

Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management

As Vice President of Product Management, Stambaugh is responsible for the VISUALSolv, Collaboration and Device Mobility businesses in the U.S. Recent accomplishments include an expansion of customer support, enablement and engagement activities to include thought leadership events, increased education and trainings, an expansion of field sales and focused aaS offerings. Stambaugh serves on the board of the Digital Signage Federation and has been awarded with numerous industry accolades.

Dave Strickland, Vice President, Commercial Sales

Strickland oversees a team of sales representatives and has continued to experience higher revenue growth than the overall channel by adding strategic new product offerings, coaching his team on adding new lines to existing accounts, and focusing on overall customer enablement. Over the past year, Strickland has increased sales support headcount, hired subject matter experts for vertical markets, produced new tools to support customers around the cloud, and helped created a new solutions lab to showcase the latest technologies.

Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America

Thompson continues to lead the expansion of the SYNNEX security and networking line card around established and emerging technologies. With the addition of Westcon-Comstor in 2017, her group's capabilities have grown significantly and equipped SYNNEX with a highly competitive offering. In 2019, Thompson strategically restructured her team to address advanced technology requirements for partners. She continued to focus on a services-led strategy, pulling technologies into a cohesive program and providing customers with a clear path to digital transformation by bringing technology innovation to market faster as a monetized business.

Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management

Young oversees SYNNEX' strategic procurement group, providing resellers with vendor offerings, resources, and services to deliver leading solutions while increasing profitability and maximizing business. Most recently, Young and his team developed a strategy to help customers individually manage their small vendor needs, starting with pain points and building customized plans to streamline and grow vendor requirements. The team also enabled dozens of emerging vendors to successfully launch within the channel. Young's vendor community has seen double-digital growth for several consecutive years.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnex.com.

