SYNNEX Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results



Q1 FY18 Q1 FY17 Net change

Revenue ($M) $4,552 $3,521 29.3%

Operating income ($M) $111.9 $101.8 10.0%

Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $140.4 $118.9 18.2%

Operating margin 2.46% 2.89% (43) bps

Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.09% 3.38% (29) bps

Net income ($M) $24.4 $61.8 (60.5)%

Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $86.3 $73.1 18.1%

Diluted EPS $0.61 $1.54 (60.4)%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $2.14 $1.82 17.6%





(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangible assets together with the related tax effects thereon, and a charge related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

"We started our 2018 fiscal year with solid momentum as we achieved record first quarter revenue and operating profit dollars," said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter's performance speaks to the unique and differentiated solutions we are delivering to partners across our businesses, and our team's continued ability to operate efficiently and effectively in the markets we serve."

First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Highlights:

Technology Solutions: Revenue was $4.0 billion , up 33% from the prior fiscal year quarter. Adjusting for the Westcon-Comstor acquisition, Technology Solutions grew 12% over the prior year. Operating income was $82 million , or 2.0% of segment revenue, compared to $80 million , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income was $97 million , or 2.4% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2018, compared to $81 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Revenue was , up 33% from the prior fiscal year quarter. Adjusting for the Westcon-Comstor acquisition, Technology Solutions grew 12% over the prior year. Operating income was , or 2.0% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.6% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 2.4% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2018, compared to , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017. Concentrix: Revenue was $508 million , an increase of 6% over the fiscal first quarter of the prior year. Operating income was $30 million , or 5.8% of segment revenue, compared to $21 million , or 4.5% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $44 million , or 8.6% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2018, compared to $38 million , or 7.9% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Revenue was , an increase of 6% over the fiscal first quarter of the prior year. Operating income was , or 5.8% of segment revenue, compared to , or 4.5% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 8.6% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2018, compared to , or 7.9% of segment revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2017. The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 8.5% compared to 10.5% in the prior year fiscal first quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 11.0%.

The debt to capitalization ratio was 43.8%, up from 33.1% in the prior fiscal year first quarter, primarily as a result of the Westcon-Comstor acquisition in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Depreciation and amortization were $22 million and $27 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Cash used in operations was approximately $6 million during the quarter.

during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 29%, compared to 34% in the prior year period. The tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 excludes a charge of approximately $42 million , or $1.03 per diluted share, related to repatriation tax and the remeasurement of deferred tax accounts.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Outlook:

The following statements are based on SYNNEX's current expectations for the fiscal 2018 second quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion .

to . Net income is expected to be in the range of $71.9 million to $75.7 million and on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $91.1 million to $94.9 million .

to and on a Non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.77 to $1.87 and on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 .

to and on a Non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of to . After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $19.2 million , or $0.48 per share.

Dividend Announcement

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (PT). A webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com . The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing (800) 369-1162 in North America or (415) 228-5007 outside North America. The passcode for the call is "SNX." A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.synnex.com approximately two hours after the conference call has concluded where it will be archived for one year.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

In the first fiscal quarter of 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of a provisional adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes an estimated transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the estimated remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate. These estimates may be impacted by new guidance issued by regulators, additional information obtained related to earnings and profits in foreign jurisdictions and the impact of our financial position as of the measurement date of November 30, 2018. SYNNEX expects the accounting for the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will be completed during the one-year measurement period.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, the growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements, including statements regarding SYNNEX' expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2018 second quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles and acquisition-related and integration expenses, currency impact, the frequency and occurrence of dividend declarations, the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures, and estimates related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, as well as expectations relating to the accounting thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited)



February 28,

2018

November 30,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 372,344



$ 550,688

Restricted cash 5,643



5,837

Short-term investments 5,698



5,475

Accounts receivable, net 2,620,279



2,846,371

Receivable from related parties 1,265



77

Inventories 2,323,259



2,162,626

Other current assets 197,278



168,704

Total current assets 5,525,766



5,739,778

Property and equipment, net 346,705



346,589

Goodwill 871,106



872,641

Intangible assets, net 558,408



583,051

Deferred tax assets 31,687



31,687

Other assets 124,111



124,780

Total assets $ 7,457,783



$ 7,698,526









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Borrowings, current $ 694,560



$ 805,471

Accounts payable 2,427,847



2,626,720

Payable to related parties 20,631



16,888

Accrued compensation and benefits 166,770



204,665

Other accrued liabilities 389,123



354,104

Income taxes payable 42,242



33,359

Total current liabilities 3,741,173



4,041,207

Long-term borrowings 1,121,206



1,136,089

Other long-term liabilities 192,360



124,008

Deferred tax liabilities 87,605



113,527

Total liabilities 5,142,344



5,414,831

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 41,145 and 41,092 shares issued as of February 28, 2018 and November 30, 2017, respectively. 41



41

Additional paid-in capital 474,653



467,948

Treasury stock, 1,431 and 1,419 shares as of February 28, 2018 and November 30, 2017, respectively (78,775)



(77,133)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (45,701)



(61,919)

Retained earnings 1,965,221



1,954,758

Total stockholders' equity 2,315,439



2,283,695

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,457,783



$ 7,698,526



SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Revenue:





Products $ 4,048,763



$ 3,046,621

Services 503,607



474,248

Total revenue 4,552,370



3,520,869

Cost of revenue:





Products (3,824,096)



(2,880,553)

Services (314,323)



(298,533)

Gross profit 413,951



341,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses (302,019)



(240,024)

Operating income 111,932



101,759

Interest expense and finance charges, net (17,451)



(8,182)

Other expense, net (1,178)



(323)

Income before income taxes 93,303



93,254

Provision for income taxes (68,869)



(31,465)

Net income $ 24,434



$ 61,789

Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.61



$ 1.55

Diluted $ 0.61



$ 1.54

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 39,695



39,494

Diluted 39,978



39,705

Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.35



$ 0.25



SYNNEX Corporation Segment Information (currency in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Revenue:





Technology Solutions $ 4,048,819



$ 3,046,696

Concentrix 507,737



478,164

Inter-segment elimination (4,186)



(3,991)

Consolidated $ 4,552,370



$ 3,520,869









Operating income:





Technology Solutions $ 82,269



$ 80,421

Concentrix 29,663



21,316

Inter-segment elimination —



22

Consolidated $ 111,932



$ 101,759



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands)



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Revenue in Constant Currency





Consolidated





Revenue $ 4,552,370



$ 3,520,869

Foreign currency translation (38,097)





Revenue in constant currency $ 4,514,273



$ 3,520,869









Technology Solutions





Segment revenue $ 4,048,819



$ 3,046,696

Foreign currency translation (24,430)





Revenue in constant currency $ 4,024,389



$ 3,046,696









Concentrix





Segment revenue $ 507,737



$ 478,164

Foreign currency translation (13,667)





Revenue in constant currency $ 494,070



$ 478,164



































Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Selling, general and administrative expenses





Consolidated





GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 302,019



$ 240,024

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,805



611

Amortization of intangibles 26,291



16,067

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 273,923



$ 223,346









Technology Solutions





GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 142,454



$ 85,722

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,805



—

Amortization of intangibles 12,816



654

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 127,833



$ 85,068









Concentrix





GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 161,242



$ 156,369

Acquisition-related and integration expenses —



611

Amortization of intangibles 13,475



15,413

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 147,767



$ 140,345



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (continued)



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Operating income and Operating margin





Consolidated





Revenue $ 4,552,370



$ 3,520,869









GAAP operating income $ 111,932



$ 101,759

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,805



611

Amortization of intangibles 26,710



16,487

Non-GAAP operating income $ 140,447



$ 118,857

Depreciation 21,924



19,460

Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,371



$ 138,317









GAAP operating margin 2.46 %

2.89 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.09 %

3.38 %







Technology Solutions





Segment revenue $ 4,048,819



$ 3,046,696









GAAP operating income $ 82,269



$ 80,421

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,805



—

Amortization of intangibles 12,816



654

Non-GAAP operating income $ 96,890



$ 81,075

Depreciation 4,834



3,476

Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,724



$ 84,551









GAAP operating margin 2.03 %

2.64 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.39 %

2.66 %







Concentrix





Segment revenue $ 507,737



$ 478,164









GAAP operating income $ 29,663



$ 21,316

Acquisition-related and integration expenses —



611

Amortization of intangibles 13,894



15,833

Non-GAAP operating income $ 43,557



$ 37,760

Depreciation 17,090



16,007

Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,647



$ 53,767









GAAP operating margin 5.84 %

4.46 % Non-GAAP operating margin 8.58 %

7.90 %

SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency and share amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) (continued)



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Net income





Net income $ 24,434



$ 61,789

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 1,805



611

Amortization of intangibles 26,710



16,487

Income taxes related to the above(1) (8,303)



(5,769)

U.S. tax reform adjustment 41,701



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 86,347



$ 73,118









Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)





Net income $ 24,434



$ 61,789

Less: net income allocated to participating securities (222)



(578)

Net income attributable to common stockholders 24,212



61,211

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders 1,789



608

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders 26,467



16,334

Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1) (8,228)



(5,721)

U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders 41,322



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 85,562



$ 72,432









Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted: 39,978



39,705









Diluted EPS(2) $ 0.61



$ 1.54

Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.04



0.02

Amortization of intangibles 0.66



0.41

Income taxes related to the above(1) (0.21)



(0.14)

U.S. tax reform adjustment 1.03



—

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3) $ 2.14



$ 1.82



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (amounts in millions, except for per share amounts) (continued)



Forecast

Three Months Ending May 31, 2018

Low

High Net income





Net income $ 71.9



$ 75.7

Amortization of intangibles 26.6



26.6

Income taxes related to the above(1) (7.4)



(7.4)

Non-GAAP net income $ 91.1



$ 94.9









Diluted EPS(2) $ 1.77



$ 1.87

Amortization of intangibles 0.66



0.66

Income taxes related to the above(1) (0.18)



(0.18)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3) $ 2.25



$ 2.35





(1) The tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

(2) Diluted EPS for all periods presented is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of Net income for both the three months ended February 28, 2018 and February 28, 2017. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of the forecast Net income for the three months ending May 31, 2018.

(3) The sum of the components of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.

SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands)

ROIC



February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 ROIC





Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 519,138



$ 405,728

Income taxes on operating income(1) (227,392)



(135,770)

Operating income after taxes 291,746



269,958









Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average) $ 1,376,742



$ 836,091

Total equity (last five quarters average) 2,194,088



1,927,441

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average) (122,885)



(200,433)

Total invested capital 3,447,945



2,563,099









ROIC 8.5 %

10.5 %







Adjusted ROIC





Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 614,517



$ 480,257

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1) (209,446)



(160,704)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes 405,071



319,553









Total invested capital $ 3,447,945



$ 2,563,099

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 231,881



170,083

Total Non-GAAP invested capital 3,679,826



2,733,182









Adjusted ROIC 11.0 %

11.7 %



(1) Income taxes on GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. The effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating income in fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Debt to Capitalization





February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (a) 1,802,666



$ 1,006,485

Total equity (b) 2,315,439



2,038,219

Debt to capitalization (a)/((a)+(b)) 43.8 %

33.1 %

SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (continued)

Cash Conversion Cycle





Three Months Ended



February 28, 2018

February 28, 2017 Days sales outstanding







Revenue (products and services) (a) $ 4,552,370



$ 3,520,869

Accounts receivable, including receivable from related parties (b) 2,621,544



1,724,942

Days sales outstanding (c) = (b)/((a)/the number of days during the period) 52



44











Days inventory outstanding







Cost of revenue (products and services) (d) $ 4,138,419



$ 3,179,086

Inventories (e) 2,323,259



1,853,901

Days inventory outstanding (f) = (e)/((d)/the number of days during the period) 51



52











Days payable outstanding







Cost of revenue (products and services) (g) $ 4,138,419



$ 3,179,086

Accounts payable, including payable to related parties (h) 2,448,478



1,502,142

Days payable outstanding (i) = (h)/((g)/the number of days during the period) 53



43











Cash conversion cycle (j) = (c)+(f)-(i) 50



53



