SYNNEX Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased by 7% to $0.40 Per Share

SYNNEX Corporation

Jan 09, 2020, 16:15 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. 

Q4 FY19

Q4 FY18(2)

Net change

Revenue ($M)

$

6,581

$

5,544

18.7%

Operating income ($M)

$

268.3

$

200.9

33.5%

Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)

$

338.5

$

267.8

26.4%

Operating margin

4.08

%

3.62

%

46 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

5.14

%

4.83

%

31 bps

Net income ($M)

$

176.0

$

115.2

52.8%

Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)

$

219.6

$

173.6

26.5%

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")

$

3.41

$

2.45

39.2%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)

$

4.26

$

3.69

15.4%

"Our record financial performance in Q4, driven by strong contributions from our Technology Solutions and Concentrix segments, is a very satisfying conclusion to an exceptional year," said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO. "Fiscal 2019 was a defining year for SYNNEX, as we invested in, integrated and operated both businesses at scale, while generating solid returns from each segment. Fiscal 2020 will be another defining period as we plan to separate SYNNEX and Concentrix to further enable each entity to achieve its growth potential."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

  • Technology Solutions: Revenue was $5.4 billion, up 17.4% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Operating income was $167 million, or 3.1% of segment revenue, compared to $126 million, or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $178 million, or 3.3% of segment revenue, compared to $139 million, or 3.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.
  • Concentrix: Revenue was $1.2 billion, up 24.7% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter primarily due to the impact of the Convergys acquisition on October 5, 2018. Operating income was $101 million, or 8.4% of segment revenue, compared to $75 million, or 7.7% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $161 million, or 13.3% of segment revenue, compared to $129 million, or 13.2% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.
  • The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 8.8% compared to 7.9% in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 11.0%.

FY19

FY18(2)

Net change

Revenue ($M)

$

23,757

$

19,768

20.2%

Operating income ($M)

$

813.8

$

550.2

47.9%

Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)

$

1,095.7

$

719.7

52.2%

Operating margin

3.43

%

2.78

%

65 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

4.61

%

3.64

%

97 bps

Net income ($M)

$

500.7

$

300.0

66.9%

Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)

$

681.5

$

454.8

49.9%

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")

$

9.74

$

7.17

35.8%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)

$

13.26

$

10.87

22.0%

Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

  • Technology Solutions: Revenue was $19.1 billion, up 10.1% from the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $519 million, or 2.7% of segment revenue, compared to $405 million, or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $564 million, or 3.0% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2019, compared to $463 million, or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.
  • Concentrix: Revenue was $4.7 billion, up 91.1% from the prior fiscal year primarily due to the full year impact of the Convergys acquisition on October 5, 2018. Operating income was $294 million, or 6.3% of segment revenue, compared to $145 million, or 5.9% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $531 million, or 11.3% of segment revenue, in fiscal year 2018, compared to $257 million, or 10.4% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook:

The following statements are based on SYNNEX' current expectations for the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.240 billion to $5.540 billion.
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $114.7 million to $124.6 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $157.3 million to $167.2 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.21 to $2.40 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.03 to $3.22, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.3 million.
  • After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $36.2 million, or $0.70 per share.
  • After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $6.4 million, or $0.12 per share.

Dividend Announcement

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, a 2.5-cent increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX issued a separate news release today and announced plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies: a top three Americas and Japan IT distribution company (SYNNEX Technology Solutions) and a top two global customer experience solutions company (Concentrix). SYNNEX will host a conference call for investors to discuss this transaction and to review its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results at 2:00 p.m. (PT)/5:00 p.m. (ET) today.

Conference ID 9038089
Live call (866) 393-4306 or (763) 488-9145 (Int'l)

Live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at http://ir.synnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises.  SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in eight industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; media & communications; retail & e-commerce; travel & transportation; automotive; and energy & public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

In fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude gains upon the settlement of contingent consideration and a contingent gain related to the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition.

In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from both operating income and equity, the impact of the contingent consideration gain and a contingent gain, and the U.S. tax reform adjustment on equity.

SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is a more conservative measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

(2)Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year-to-date financial statements have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new guidance on revenue recognition, on a full retrospective basis. Impact of adoption of the new guidance on the Consolidated Statement of Operations is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategies and objectives of SYNNEX for future operations, including the separation transaction; the future performances of SYNNEX and Concentrix if the separation is completed; our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2020 first quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, outstanding diluted weighted average shares, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses; and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures.

The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of separation closing conditions; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the separation; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us, the ability to retain key personnel; negative effects of the transaction announcement or the consummation of the proposed separation on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX; general economic conditions and any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. DIFFERENT BY DESIGN is a trademark or registered trademark of Concentrix Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(currency and share amounts in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)



November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018

ASSETS




(Adjusted)(1)

Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,529

$

454,694

Accounts receivable, net

3,926,709


3,640,496

Receivable from vendors, net

368,505


351,744

Inventories

2,547,224


2,392,559

Other current assets

385,024


323,323

Total current assets

7,452,992


7,162,817

Property and equipment, net

569,899


571,326

Goodwill

2,254,402


2,203,316

Intangible assets, net

1,162,212


1,377,305

Deferred tax assets

97,539


76,508

Other assets

160,917


152,227

Total assets

$

11,697,960

$

11,543,498








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Borrowings, current

$

298,969

$

833,216

Accounts payable

3,149,443


3,048,102

Accrued compensation and benefits

402,771


358,352

Other accrued liabilities

723,716


672,635

Income taxes payable

32,223


41,322

Total current liabilities

4,607,122


4,953,627

Long-term borrowings

2,718,267


2,622,782

Other long-term liabilities

361,911


325,119

Deferred tax liabilities

222,210


206,916

Total liabilities

7,909,510


8,108,444

Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,154 and 52,861 shares issued as of November 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

53


53

Additional paid-in capital

1,545,421


1,512,201

Treasury stock, 2,399 and 2,167 shares as of November 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(172,627)


(149,533)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(209,077)


(126,288)

Retained earnings

2,624,680


2,198,621

Total stockholders' equity

3,788,450


3,435,054

Total liabilities and equity

$

11,697,960

$

11,543,498

(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis. 

SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Revenue:














Products

$

5,374,241

$

4,576,487

$

19,069,966

$

17,323,078

Services

1,207,052


967,559


4,687,327


2,444,867

Total revenue

6,581,293


5,544,046


23,757,293


19,767,945

Cost of revenue:














Products

(5,036,301)


(4,302,465)


(17,912,711)


(16,326,576)

Services

(750,453)


(587,472)


(2,946,664)


(1,514,470)

Gross profit

794,539


654,110


2,897,917


1,926,899

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(526,251)


(453,215)


(2,084,156)


(1,376,664)

Operating income

268,288


200,895


813,761


550,236

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(38,726)


(30,791)


(166,421)


(84,675)

Other income (expense), net

10,599


(5,487)


30,363


(8,984)

Income before income taxes

240,161


164,617


677,703


456,577

Provision for income taxes

(64,160)


(49,415)


(176,991)


(156,596)

Net income

$

176,001

$

115,201

$

500,712

$

299,981

Earnings per common share:














Basic

$

3.44

$

2.46

$

9.79

$

7.21

Diluted

$

3.41

$

2.45

$

9.74

$

7.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:














Basic

50,693


46,429


50,669


41,215

Diluted

51,032


46,633


50,936


41,451

(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis. 

SYNNEX Corporation

Segment Information

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Revenue:














Technology Solutions

$

5,374,241

$

4,576,491

$

19,069,970

$

17,323,163

Concentrix

1,212,836


972,286


4,707,912


2,463,151

Inter-segment elimination

(5,784)


(4,730)


(20,589)


(18,369)

Consolidated

$

6,581,293

$

5,544,046

$

23,757,293

$

19,767,945
















Operating income:














Technology Solutions

$

166,834

$

125,549

$

519,429

$

405,474

Concentrix

101,454


75,346


294,332


144,761

Consolidated

$

268,288

$

200,895

$

813,761

$

550,236

(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis. 

SYNNEX Corporation

Impact of adoption of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606 on Revenue and Earnings

(currency in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

Revenue














Consolidated














Revenue as previously reported




$

5,622,201





$

20,053,764

Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606





(78,155)






(285,819)

Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1)

$

6,581,293

$

5,544,046

$

23,757,293

$

19,767,945
















Technology Solutions














Revenue as previously reported




$

4,654,646





$

17,608,982

Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606





(78,155)






(285,819)

Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1)

$

5,374,241

$

4,576,491

$

19,069,970

$

17,323,163
















Concentrix














Revenue as previously reported




$

972,286





$

2,463,151

Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606












Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1)

$

1,212,836

$

972,286

$

4,707,912

$

2,463,151
















(1)Approximate value of transactions offset, in accordance with revenue recognition guidance on Principal versus Agent considerations, in circumstances where SYNNEX assumed an agency relationship, against cost of sales to present the margin earned on these transactions in revenue, with no associated cost of revenue.

$

819,000

$

892,000

$

3,366,000

$

3,090,000

SYNNEX Corporation

Impact of adoption of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606 on Revenue and Earnings

(currency in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

(continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30, 2018

November 30, 2018

Consolidated Statements of Operations

As reported

As adjusted

As reported

As adjusted

Revenue:















    Products

$

4,654,642

$

4,576,487

$

17,608,897

$

17,323,078

    Services

967,559


967,559


2,444,867


2,444,867

Total revenue

5,622,201


5,544,046


20,053,764


19,767,945

Cost of revenue:















    Products

(4,383,245)


(4,302,465)


(16,611,595)


(16,326,576)

    Services

(587,472)


(587,472)


(1,514,470)


(1,514,470)

Gross profit

651,485


654,110


1,927,699


1,926,899

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(453,215)


(453,215)


(1,376,664)


(1,376,664)

Operating income

198,270


200,895


551,036


550,236

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(30,791)


(30,791)


(84,675)


(84,675)

Other income (expense), net

(5,487)


(5,487)


(8,984)


(8,984)

Income before income taxes

161,992


164,617


457,377


456,577

Provision for income taxes

(48,811)


(49,415)


(156,779)


(156,596)

Net income

$

113,180

$

115,201

$

300,598

$

299,981

Earnings per common share:















    Basic

$

2.42

$

2.46

$

7.23

$

7.21

    Diluted

$

2.41

$

2.45

$

7.19

$

7.17

Non-GAAP financial measures















Non-GAAP operating income

$

265,132

$

267,757

$

720,500

$

719,700

GAAP operating margin

3.53

%

3.62

%

2.75

%

2.78

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.72

%

4.83

%

3.59

%

3.64

%

Non-GAAP net income

$

171,522

$

173,586

$

455,428

$

454,794

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

3.65

$

3.69

$

10.89

$

10.87

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Revenue in constant currency














Consolidated














Revenue

$

6,581,293

$

5,544,046

$

23,757,293

$

19,767,945

Foreign currency translation

16,349






143,530



Revenue in constant currency

$

6,597,642

$

5,544,046

$

23,900,823

$

19,767,945
















Technology Solutions














Revenue

$

5,374,241

$

4,576,491

$

19,069,970

$

17,323,163

Foreign currency translation

5,666






89,786



Revenue in constant currency

$

5,379,907

$

4,576,491

$

19,159,756

$

17,323,163
















Concentrix














Revenue

$

1,212,836

$

972,286

$

4,707,912

$

2,463,151

Foreign currency translation

10,683






53,744



Revenue in constant currency

$

1,223,519

$

972,286

$

4,761,656

$

2,463,151


































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Selling, general and administrative expenses














Consolidated














GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

526,251

$

453,215

$

2,084,156

$

1,376,664

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,872


21,713


71,454


45,132

Amortization of intangibles

51,937


44,662


208,901


122,544

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

456,442

$

386,840

$

1,803,801

$

1,208,988
















Technology Solutions














GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

171,105

$

148,476

$

637,830

$

591,106

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

-


1,293


981


7,642

Amortization of intangibles

10,907


12,205


43,875


50,007

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

160,198

$

134,978

$

592,974

$

533,457
















Concentrix














GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

356,977

$

306,670

$

1,454,116

$

792,791

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,872


20,420


70,473


37,490

Amortization of intangibles

41,030


32,457


165,026


72,537

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

298,075

$

253,793

$

1,218,617

$

682,764

    

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Operating income and Operating margin















Consolidated















Revenue

$

6,581,293

$

5,544,046

$

23,757,293

$

19,767,945

















GAAP operating income

$

268,288

$

200,895

$

813,761

$

550,236

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,872


21,713


71,454


45,132

Amortization of intangibles

52,332


45,149


210,481


124,332

Non-GAAP operating income

$

338,492

$

267,757

$

1,095,696

$

719,700

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related expenses above)

38,273


33,924


157,277


100,955

Adjusted EBITDA

$

376,765

$

301,681

$

1,252,973

$

820,655

















GAAP operating margin

4.08

%

3.62

%

3.43

%

2.78

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.14

%

4.83

%

4.61

%

3.64

%

















Technology Solutions















Segment revenue

$

5,374,241

$

4,576,491

$

19,069,970

$

17,323,163

















GAAP operating income

$

166,834

$

125,549

$

519,429

$

405,474

Acquisition-related and integration expenses




1,293


981


7,642

Amortization of intangibles

10,907


12,205


43,875


50,007

Non-GAAP operating income

$

177,741

$

139,047

$

564,285

$

463,123

Depreciation

5,735


5,625


22,454


20,681

Adjusted EBITDA

$

183,476

$

144,672

$

586,739

$

483,804

















GAAP operating margin

3.10

%

2.74

%

2.72

%

2.34

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

3.31

%

3.04

%

2.96

%

2.67

%

















Concentrix















Segment revenue

$

1,212,836

$

972,286

$

4,707,912

$

2,463,151

















GAAP operating income

$

101,454

$

75,346

$

294,332

$

144,761

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,872


20,420


70,473


37,490

Amortization of intangibles

41,425


32,944


166,606


74,325

Non-GAAP operating income

$

160,751

$

128,710

$

531,411

$

256,576

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related expenses above)

32,538


28,299


134,823


80,274

Adjusted EBITDA

$

193,289

$

157,009

$

666,234

$

336,850

















GAAP operating margin

8.37

%

7.75

%

6.25

%

5.88

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

13.25

%

13.24

%

11.29

%

10.42

%

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended


November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018






(Adjusted)(1)





(Adjusted)(1)

Net income














Net income

$

176,001

$

115,201

$

500,712

$

299,981

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

17,872


21,713


71,283


42,498

Amortization of intangibles

52,332


45,149


210,481


124,332

Contingent consideration







(19,034)


Acquisition-related contingent gain

(11,112)





(11,112)


Income taxes related to the above(2)

(15,492)


(16,887)


(70,820)


(45,128)

U.S. tax reform adjustment




8,410





33,111

Non-GAAP net income

$

219,601

$

173,586

$

681,510

$

454,794
















Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(3)














Net income

$

176,001

$

115,201

$

500,712

$

299,981

Less: net income allocated to participating securities

1,812


995


4,573


2,716

Net income attributable to common stockholders

174,189


114,206


496,139


297,265

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders

17,680


21,515


70,623


42,106

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders

51,771


44,737


208,531


123,186

Contingent consideration attributable to common stockholders







(18,858)


Acquisition-related contingent gain attributable to common stockholders

(10,993)





(11,009)


Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(2)

(15,326)


(16,733)


(70,164)


(44,712)

U.S. tax reform adjustment attributable to common stockholders




8,333





32,806

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

217,322

$

172,058

$

675,262

$

450,651
















Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:

51,032


46,633


50,936


41,451
















Diluted EPS(3)

$

3.41

$

2.45

$

9.74

$

7.17

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

0.35


0.46


1.39


1.02

Amortization of intangibles

1.01


0.96


4.09


2.97

Contingent consideration







(0.37)


Acquisition-related contingent gain

(0.22)





(0.22)


Income taxes related to the above(2)

(0.30)


(0.36)


(1.38)


(1.08)

U.S. tax reform adjustment




0.18





0.79

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$

4.26

$

3.69

$

13.26

$

10.87

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

 (Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

(Currency in thousands)

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

November 30,

2019

November 30,

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

349,280

$

141,092

$

549,918

$

100,706

Purchases of property and equipment

(45,825)


(49,832)


(137,423)


(125,305)

Free cash flow

$

303,455

$

91,260

$

412,495

$

(24,599)


Forecast


Three Months Ending February 29, 2020

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Low

High

Net income

$

114.7

$

124.6

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

8.3


8.3

Amortization of intangibles

47.0


47.0

Income taxes related to the above(2)

(12.7)


(12.7)

Non-GAAP net income

$

157.3

$

167.2








Diluted EPS(3)

$

2.21

$

2.40

Acquisition-related and integration expenses

0.16


0.16

Amortization of intangibles

0.91


0.91

Income taxes related to the above(2)

(0.25)


(0.25)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$

3.03

$

3.22








(1) Adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new guidance on revenue recognition, on a full retrospective basis.

(2) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

(3) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 1.0% and 0.9% of Net income for the three months ended November 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of Net income for both the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 1.2% of the forecast Net income for the three months ending February 29, 2020.

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")



November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018






(Adjusted)(1)

ROIC







Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)(1)

$

813,761

$

550,236

Income taxes on operating income(2)

(211,985)


(188,731)

Operating income after taxes(1)

$

601,776

$

361,505









Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average)

$

3,364,846

$

2,164,694

Total equity (last five quarters average)

3,574,562


2,536,835

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average)

(66,036)


(134,377)

Total invested capital

$

6,873,372

$

4,567,152









ROIC

8.8

%

7.9

%









Adjusted ROIC







Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)(1)

$

1,095,696

$

719,700

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(2)

(288,168)


(194,679)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes(1)

$

807,528

$

525,021









Total invested capital

$

6,873,372

$

4,567,152

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)

487,301


314,248

Total Non-GAAP invested capital

$

7,360,673

$

4,881,400









Adjusted ROIC

11.0

%

10.8

%

(1) Adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new guidance on revenue recognition, on a full retrospective basis.

(2) Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. In fiscal year 2018, the effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio





November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018

Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft

(a)

$

3,014,152

$

3,451,006

Trailing fiscal four quarters Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(b)

$

1,252,973

$

820,655

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio

(c)=(a)/(b)

2.4


4.2

(1) Adjusted EBITDA for all fiscal quarters in 2019 and 2018 included in the trailing fiscal four quarters calculation reflects the adoption of ASC Topic 606.

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

 (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(continued)

Cash Conversion Cycle




Three Months Ended




November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018








(Adjusted)(1)

Days sales outstanding








Revenue (products and services)

(a)

$

6,581,293

$

5,544,046

Accounts receivable, net

(b)

3,926,709


3,640,496

Days sales outstanding

(c) = (b)/((a)/the number of days during the period)

54


60










Days inventory outstanding








Cost of revenue (products and services)

(d)

$

5,786,754

$

4,889,937

Inventories

(e)

2,547,224


2,392,559

Days inventory outstanding

(f) = (e)/((d)/the number of days during the period)

40


45










Days payable outstanding








Cost of revenue (products and services)

(g)

$

5,786,754

$

4,889,937

Accounts payable

(h)

3,149,443


3,048,102

Days payable outstanding

(i) = (h)/((g)/the number of days during the period)

50


57










Cash conversion cycle

(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)

44


48

(1) Adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new guidance on revenue recognition, on a full retrospective basis.

Investor Contact:
Mary Lai
Investor Relations
SYNNEX Corporation
marylai@synnex.com
(510) 668-8436

