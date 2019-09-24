SYNNEX Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2019.



Q3 FY19

Q3 FY18(2)

Net change Revenue ($M) $ 6,204

$ 4,822

28.6% Operating income ($M) $ 208.9

$ 113.8

83.5% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 270.5

$ 159.6

69.5% Operating margin

3.37%



2.36%

101 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

4.36%



3.31%

105 bps Net income ($M) $ 123.1

$ 66.9

83.9% Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $ 169.2

$ 99.9

69.5% Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") $ 2.40

$ 1.68

42.9% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 3.30

$ 2.51

31.5%

"Our record performance reflects the continued success of our go-to-market strategies in each business segment," said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO. "In the third quarter, our Technology Solutions revenue and earnings growth were exceptional, while Concentrix delivered another quarter of revenue expansion and superior execution."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Technology Solutions: Revenue was $5.0 billion , up 16.5% from the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was $139 million , or 2.8% of segment revenue, compared to $102 million , or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $150 million , or 3.0% of segment revenue, compared to $117 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Revenue was , up 16.5% from the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was , or 2.8% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 3.0% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Concentrix: Revenue was $1.2 billion , up 136.0% from the prior fiscal year third quarter as a result of the Convergys acquisition on October 5, 2018 . Operating income was $70 million , or 6.0% of segment revenue, compared to $12 million , or 2.5% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $121 million , or 10.4% of segment revenue, compared to $43 million , or 8.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Revenue was , up 136.0% from the prior fiscal year third quarter as a result of the Convergys acquisition on . Operating income was , or 6.0% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.5% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 10.4% of segment revenue, compared to , or 8.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 8.6% compared to 8.4% in the prior fiscal year third quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 11.1%.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook:

The following statements are based on SYNNEX' current expectations for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.15 billion .

to . Net income is expected to be in the range of $136.4 million to $146.9 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $180.5 million to $191.0 million .

to and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.64 to $2.85 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.1 million.

to and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of to , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.1 million. After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $37.9 million , or $0.73 per share.

, or per share. After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $6.3 million , or $0.12 per share.

Dividend Announcement

SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2019.

Q3 FY19 Conference Call and Webcast

SYNNEX will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (PT):

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon.

In fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude a gain upon the settlement of contingent consideration related to the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition.

In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to growth rates at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity and the impact of the contingent consideration gain and the U.S. tax reform adjustment on equity.

SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is a more conservative measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

(2)Fiscal 2018 third quarter and year-to-date financial statements have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the new guidance on revenue recognition, on a full retrospective basis. Impact of adoption of the new guidance on the Consolidated Statement of Operations is presented in the supplementary information section at the end of this press release.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



August 31, 2019

November 30, 2018







(Adjusted)(1) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,279

$ 454,694 Accounts receivable, net

3,452,976



3,640,496 Receivable from vendors, net

338,315



351,744 Inventories

2,787,159



2,392,559 Other current assets

361,759



323,323 Total current assets

7,202,488



7,162,817 Property and equipment, net

552,904



571,326 Goodwill

2,214,115



2,203,316 Intangible assets, net

1,208,308



1,377,305 Deferred tax assets

89,692



76,508 Other assets

158,819



152,227 Total assets $ 11,426,327

$ 11,543,498











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Borrowings, current $ 571,718

$ 833,216 Accounts payable

2,932,046



3,048,102 Accrued compensation and benefits

366,761



358,352 Other accrued liabilities

694,778



672,635 Income taxes payable

13,379



41,322 Total current liabilities

4,578,681



4,953,627 Long-term borrowings

2,757,021



2,622,782 Other long-term liabilities

299,311



325,119 Deferred tax liabilities

189,504



206,916 Total liabilities

7,824,517



8,108,444 Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 52,942 and 52,861 shares issued as of August 31, 2019 and November 30, 2018, respectively

53



53 Additional paid-in capital

1,534,743



1,512,201 Treasury stock, 2,337 and 2,167 shares as of August 31, 2019 and November 30, 2018, respectively

(165,710)



(149,533) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(235,070)



(126,288) Retained earnings

2,467,795



2,198,621 Total stockholders' equity

3,601,810



3,435,054 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,426,327

$ 11,543,498



(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018







(Adjusted)(1)







(Adjusted)(1) Revenue:





















Products $ 5,047,968

$ 4,334,755

$ 13,695,725

$ 12,746,591 Services

1,155,690



487,513



3,480,275



1,477,308 Total revenue

6,203,659



4,822,268



17,176,000



14,223,898 Cost of revenue:





















Products

(4,746,197)



(4,083,829)



(12,876,410)



(12,024,111) Services

(731,472)



(308,322)



(2,196,212)



(926,998) Gross profit

725,990



430,117



2,103,379



1,272,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(517,135)



(316,274)



(1,557,906)



(923,449) Operating income

208,855



113,843



545,473



349,341 Interest expense and finance charges, net

(42,945)



(20,058)



(127,695)



(53,884) Other income (expense), net

(1,087)



(872)



19,764



(3,497) Income before income taxes

164,823



92,913



437,542



291,960 Provision for income taxes

(41,691)



(25,973)



(112,831)



(107,181) Net income $ 123,132

$ 66,940

$ 324,711

$ 184,779 Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 2.41

$ 1.69

$ 6.35

$ 4.64 Diluted $ 2.40

$ 1.68

$ 6.32

$ 4.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

50,601



39,254



50,661



39,483 Diluted

50,845



39,475



50,903



39,730



(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis.

SYNNEX Corporation Segment Information (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018







(Adjusted)(1)







(Adjusted)(1) Revenue:





















Technology Solutions $ 5,047,970

$ 4,334,767

$ 13,695,729

$ 12,746,673 Concentrix

1,160,928



491,882



3,495,076



1,490,865 Inter-segment elimination

(5,240)



(4,382)



(14,805)



(13,639) Consolidated $ 6,203,659

$ 4,822,268

$ 17,176,000

$ 14,223,898























Operating income:





















Technology Solutions $ 138,830

$ 101,775

$ 352,594

$ 279,926 Concentrix

70,025



12,068



192,879



69,415 Consolidated $ 208,855

$ 113,843

$ 545,473

$ 349,341



(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a full retrospective basis.

SYNNEX Corporation Impact of adoption of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606 on Revenue and Earnings (currency in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018 Revenue





















Consolidated





















Revenue as previously reported





$ 4,906,610







$ 14,431,562 Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606







(84,342)









(207,664) Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1) $ 6,203,659

$ 4,822,268

$ 17,176,000

$ 14,223,898























Technology Solutions





















Revenue as previously reported





$ 4,419,109







$ 12,954,337 Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606







(84,342)









(207,664) Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1) $ 5,047,970

$ 4,334,767

$ 13,695,729

$ 12,746,673























Concentrix





















Revenue as previously reported





$ 491,882







$ 1,490,865 Impact of adoption of ASC Topic 606







—









— Revenue in accordance with ASC Topic 606(1) $ 1,160,928

$ 491,882

$ 3,495,076

$ 1,490,865























(1)Approximate value of transactions offset, in accordance with revenue recognition guidance on Principal versus Agent considerations, in circumstances where SYNNEX assumed an agency relationship, against cost of sales to present the margin earned on these transactions in revenue, with no associated cost of revenue. $ 836,000

$ 803,000

$ 2,547,000

$ 2,198,000

SYNNEX Corporation Impact of adoption of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606 on Revenue and Earnings (currency in thousands, except for per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited) (continued)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



August 31, 2018



August 31, 2018

Consolidated Statements of Operations As Reported



As adjusted



As Reported



As adjusted

Revenue:





























Products $ 4,419,097



$ 4,334,755



$ 12,954,255



$ 12,746,591

Services

487,513





487,513





1,477,308





1,477,308

Total revenue

4,906,610





4,822,268





14,431,562





14,223,898

Cost of revenue:





























Products

(4,165,118)





(4,083,829)





(12,228,350)





(12,024,111)

Services

(308,322)





(308,322)





(926,998)





(926,998)

Gross profit

433,170





430,117





1,276,215





1,272,790

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(316,274)





(316,274)





(923,449)





(923,449)

Operating income

116,896





113,843





352,766





349,341

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(20,058)





(20,058)





(53,884)





(53,884)

Other income (expense), net

(872)





(872)





(3,497)





(3,497)

Income before income taxes

95,966





92,913





295,385





291,960

Provision for income taxes

(26,675)





(25,973)





(107,968)





(107,181)

Net income $ 69,291



$ 66,940



$ 187,417



$ 184,779

Earnings per common share:





























Basic $ 1.75



$ 1.69



$ 4.70



$ 4.64

Diluted $ 1.74



$ 1.68



$ 4.67



$ 4.61

Non-GAAP financial measures





























Non-GAAP operating income $ 162,661



$ 159,608



$ 455,368



$ 451,943

GAAP operating margin

2.38 %



2.36 %



2.44 %



2.46 % Non-GAAP operating margin

3.32 %



3.31 %



3.16 %



3.18 % Non-GAAP net income $ 102,258



$ 99,852



$ 283,905



$ 281,207

Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.57



$ 2.51



$ 7.08



$ 7.01



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018







(Adjusted)(1)







(Adjusted)(1) Revenue in constant currency





















Consolidated





















Revenue $ 6,203,659

$ 4,822,268

$ 17,176,000

$ 14,223,898 Foreign currency translation

19,243









127,181





Revenue in constant currency $ 6,222,902

$ 4,822,268

$ 17,303,181

$ 14,223,898























Technology Solutions





















Revenue $ 5,047,970

$ 4,334,767

$ 13,695,729

$ 12,746,673 Foreign currency translation

5,006









84,120





Revenue in constant currency $ 5,052,976

$ 4,334,767

$ 13,779,849

$ 12,746,673























Concentrix





















Revenue $ 1,160,928

$ 491,882

$ 3,495,076

$ 1,490,865 Foreign currency translation

14,237









43,061





Revenue in constant currency $ 1,175,165

$ 491,882

$ 3,538,137

$ 1,490,865





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018







(Adjusted)(1)







(Adjusted)(1) Selling, general and administrative expenses





















Consolidated





















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 517,135

$ 316,274

$ 1,557,906

$ 923,449 Acquisition-related and integration expenses

9,200



19,568



53,582



23,419 Amortization of intangibles

52,066



25,777



156,964



77,882 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 455,869

$ 270,929

$ 1,347,360

$ 822,148























Technology Solutions





















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 162,944

$ 149,163

$ 466,725

$ 442,630 Acquisition-related and integration expenses

-



2,498



981



6,349 Amortization of intangibles

10,999



12,524



32,968



37,802 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 151,945

$ 134,141

$ 432,776

$ 398,479























Concentrix





















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 356,155

$ 168,984

$ 1,097,139

$ 486,120 Acquisition-related and integration expenses

9,200



17,070



52,601



17,070 Amortization of intangibles

41,067



13,253



123,996



40,080 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 305,888

$ 138,661

$ 920,542

$ 428,970