SYNNEX Corporation Selected as Infoblox 2019 North American Distributor of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it has been selected as 2019 North American Distributor of the Year by Infoblox Inc., a leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. SYNNEX is recognized for supporting Infoblox's continued growth in the IT channel while enabling partner success around core networking services through its dedicated team of experts and comprehensive partner resources.

"Infoblox continues to be a strategic and highly valued partner of SYNNEX as we progress our advanced networking offerings for channel partners across North America," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "Infoblox's leading offering and our dedicated team and resources position our mutual partners for success as they look to take their management of solutions to the next level."

Over the past year, SYNNEX offered ongoing support to help grow Infoblox's channel business including customized vendor trainings for top customers; an Infoblox cloud portal offering demos and key product information; and exclusive reseller SPIFFs. Customers also benefited from SYNNEX' broader support offerings around advanced networking including pre- and post-sale support, creative financing options, and ongoing partner enablement services.

"We applaud SYNNEX for their hard work and dedication to supporting Infoblox as we continue to grow our channel presence," said Dirk Venzlaff, Worldwide Director, Partner Business Development, Strategic Alliances and Distribution, Infoblox. "As one of the top networking and wireless distributors in North America, SYNNEX has built an impressive team that offers a customized, focused approach to equipping partners with the tools and services needed to go to market and stay competitive with our offerings."

For more information on Infoblox through SYNNEX, email Infoblox@synnex.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

