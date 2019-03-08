SYNNEX Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on March 27, 2019

FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2019 ended February 28, 2019 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after the market close. An earnings call will be held at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET), hosted by SYNNEX executive management including Dennis Polk, Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Witt, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and President of Concentrix Corporation.

SYNNEX's quarterly earnings press release will be posted on http://ir.synnex.com.

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

Passcode for the call is "SNX"

(866) 393-4306

(734) 385-2616 (for International Callers)

To Listen via Internet:

Live audio broadcast of the earnings call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at approximately two hours after the earnings call has concluded.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit http://www.concentrix.com to learn more.

