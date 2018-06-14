SYNNEX Corporation to Announce Results for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter on June 28, 2018

SYNNEX's quarterly earnings press release will be posted on http://ir.synnex.com.

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

Passcode for the call is "SNX"

(800) 369-1162

(415) 228-5007 (for International Callers)

To Listen via Internet:

Live audio broadcast of the earnings call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at approximately two hours after the earnings call has concluded.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SNX-F

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-to-announce-results-for-fiscal-2018-second-quarter-on-june-28-2018-300666566.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnexcorp.com

