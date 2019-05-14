SYNNEX Corporation to Bring Workplace by Facebook to the IT Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2019 SYNNEX Catalyst Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation, (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced it has signed the first U.S. distribution agreement to bring Workplace by Facebook to the IT Channel. Workplace combines next-generation technology and easy-to-use features to make business better by creating connect companies where people are closer, teamwork is faster and culture is stronger.

Currently in use by more than two million paying customers, Workplace uses familiar Facebook features like chat, video calling, posts and groups to connect everyone in an organization. In addition to immediate increases in productivity and engagement, Workplace uses smart technology like machine learning to surface relevant content in real-time to employees.

"Adding Workplace is an important step in the evolution of our cloud, mobility and IoT business as well as our commitment to helping customers digitally transform their businesses," Rob Moyer, Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, Mobility, and IoT, SYNNEX Corporation, said in announcing the addition of the revolutionary Workplace platform.

"The immediate value organizations see in this product, coupled with the fact that it is built on intelligent tech, makes it a great option for customers seeking a mobile-first, app-based offering for workplace collaboration," he said. "Workplace brings a new and exciting brand and product to our partners."

"As the global work landscape continues to change and the demand for mobile collaboration and connected teams continues, we're thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking company like SYNNEX. We know that SYNNEX shares our ideals of pushing the envelope of workplace innovation and we're looking forward to working together," said Geoff Perfect, Director Online and Channel, Workplace by Facebook.

Workplace will be available beginning May 20 as part of the rebranded Stellr™ cloud community. With the agreement in place, Workplace becomes a cornerstone to SYNNEX' cloud strategy. SYNNEX announced the rebranding of its cloud and mobility business unit today during its annual Catalyst Conference in Los Angeles.

For more information on Stellr, email Stellr@synnex.com.

