SYNNEX Corporation's Bob Stegner Named to CompTIA IT Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, has been named to the CompTIA IT Hall of Fame in recognition of the decades-long impact he has had on the IT industry.

Stegner, who has built lasting bonds with countless resellers in the channel, joins other Hall of Fame nominees such as Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft; Frank Vitagliano, who retired from IBM and is now CEO at Global Technology Distribution Council; and SYNNEX founder Robert Huang. Stegner will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 6 during ChannelCon Online 2020, the annual conference presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry.

The IT Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions or provided exceptional service to the IT channel, as well as those responsible for outstanding technology innovations or business transformations.

"Bob is the rare executive who has evolved and thrived across multiple generations, roles and companies," said Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO of CompTIA. "His kind spirit, foresight and dogged determination, among other qualities, are what make him an unparalleled role model for those who know him today and for those who will learn of his legacy in years to come."

Stegner, who oversees marketing across the U.S. and Canada for SYNNEX, leads a team responsible for vendor marketing, the company's best-in-class partner communities, and major annual events held throughout North America.

"Bob's commitment to our partners and vendors is second to none," said Peter Larocque, President, North America Technology Solutions, SYNNEX. "For the past three decades, Bob has advocated on behalf of the channel and worked tirelessly to mentor, train and develop the careers of countless industry veterans and newcomers. This honor is well deserved."

Stegner joined SYNNEX in September 2007 as Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America. Major achievements include founding SYNNEX's small-to-medium (SMB) community, Varnex, in 2007 for resellers in the US and later Canada and rolling out the Technology Solutions division's "SOLVs" to the partner community. He has expanded training opportunities and financing programs while growing the SYNNEX communities and advisory councils.

Editors of CRN have selected Stegner as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 12 consecutive years.

Prior to joining SYNNEX, Stegner served as Vice President of Worldwide Market Development for Ingram Micro Inc., where he also served as Vice President of North American Channel Marketing. He began his career in the IT industry in 1990 as director of sales and marketing for SARCOM, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio.

Stegner was a member of the CompTIA Board of Directors from 2010 through 2014, including serving as the board's vice chair between 2012 and 2014.

Founded in 1997 by CRN, the IT Hall of Fame has been administered by CompTIA since 2010. Visit the IT Hall of Fame digital museum for industry history and a complete roster of inductees https://www.comptia.org/it-hall-of-fame/.

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com.

