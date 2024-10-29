Synoligo Biotechnologies Unveils New Facility to Enhance Oligonucleotide Synthesis Capacity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synoligo Biotechnologies Inc., a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) based in Research Triangle Park, announced the expansion of its production capabilities with the addition of a new 5,000 square foot facility dedicated to high-throughput custom oligonucleotide synthesis. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Synoligo's rapid growth since its founding in 2022, enhancing its service capacity for both the therapeutic and diagnostic sectors.

Since its establishment in July 2022, Synoligo has become a trusted partner in oligonucleotide synthesis, thanks to early investments that secured the company's first 10,000-square-foot facility within three months of founding. In its first year of operation, Synoligo has accomplished impressive results, shipping out hundreds of orders and exceeding expectations.

Synoligo boosts production with new facility, expanding capacity for oligonucleotide synthesis. Post this

"This remarkable achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality oligonucleotides with a fast turnaround time to support our customers' success," said Chief Executive Officer, Xibo Li, PhD. "With this new facility, we're now able to significantly scale our services and prepare to offer new ones in the near future, empowering both new and existing clients in their research and development efforts, all while prioritizing sustainable practices."

As part of Synoligo's dedication to responsible growth, the expanded capabilities will also provide stable, long-term employment opportunities in the local community, offering support amid a volatile job market.

"Synoligo is leading the way in synthesizing custom oligonucleotides for advanced therapeutic research," said Baozhong Zhao, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Our team of seasoned experts, combined with a new fleet of cutting-edge equipment, enables us to scale up high-throughput synthesis, with a particular focus on meeting the specialized needs of diagnostic development."

The new facility includes controlled manufacturing space, process automation, and advanced QC labs designed to support rigorous quality and efficiency standards. This expansion, equipped with state-of-the-art instruments, positions Synoligo to deliver over 10,000 oligonucleotides daily.

About Synoligo

Headquartered in Morrisville, NC, Synoligo Biotechnologies is a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) that specializes in manufacturing complex, highly modified oligonucleotides for clients in academic research, biotech start-ups, and large pharmaceutical industries. Synoligo is a trusted leader in oligonucleotide synthesis, providing high-quality, cost-effective custom solutions for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

