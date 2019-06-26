Synopsys Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has achieved 2019 CarbonNeutral® certification across its global operations, offsetting approximately 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. By becoming carbon neutral, Synopsys is acting now to reduce emissions and showcase the important role of business in leading and financing the global transformation to a low-carbon economy.

"Being an industry leader means that we not only deliver the most advanced technology for silicon chip design and verification, IP integration, and application security testing, but also take responsibility for the carbon emissions resulting from our environmental footprint," said Synopsys co-CEO Aart de Geus. "Climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges of our time, and it can only be solved through the efforts of every government, business organization, and individual."

Synopsys has undertaken the carbon neutral initiative in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, a detailed framework for the design and implementation of a carbon neutral program for business. Synopsys will offset carbon emissions stemming from its business operations from 120 offices and more than 13,000 employees around the world, in recognition of the company's responsibility to combat climate change.

"The role of business in meeting the global climate change goals has never been more important," said Saskia Feast, vice president of Natural Capital Partners, Western Region. "Through its carbon neutral commitment, Synopsys is taking action and delivering impact now, ensuring investments in projects that improve the health and sustainability of communities that are most impacted by climate change."

Through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and investments in offset projects, Synopsys neutralized the carbon footprint of its offices, data centers, business travel, and employee commute, among other areas. Synopsys' customized portfolio of high-quality, verifiable RECs align geographically with its largest operations. The company has financed offset projects that are verified through internationally recognized carbon accounting standards.

The CarbonNeutral® certification is valid for one year and is based on data from the previous calendar year's actual emissions. Additional information about Synopsys Corporate Social Responsibility can be found here.

