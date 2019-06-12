Synopsys Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Synopsys' IP Quality Management System (QMS) meets all required implementations, documentations, and procedures for ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring continued quality of its IP development processes

Certification applies to all Synopsys worldwide development sites for DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, Interface, Processor, and Security IP products

Synopsys' QMS for DesignWare IP implements applicable clauses of the IATF 16949 standard supporting additional stringent automotive quality requirements

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its IP Business Unit has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification by the British Standards Institute (BSI), one of the world's largest certification bodies. Passing certification validates that Synopsys has met the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard for its DesignWare® IP development process. The ISO 9001 certification applies to all of Synopsys' IP development sites worldwide, including associated employees. In addition, Synopsys' certified Quality Management System (QMS) for DesignWare IP implements applicable clauses of the latest International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 standard to support additional automotive quality requirements such as document traceability. By achieving certification, Synopsys demonstrates its ongoing commitment to developing and delivering high-quality DesignWare IP solutions that enable designers to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market for their system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

"As a major automotive SoC provider, it is imperative that we implement high-quality IP solutions that enable us to build advanced driver assistance systems for safer, more secure automobiles," said Chris Jacobs, vice president, Autonomous Transportation and Automotive Safety at Analog Devices. "By achieving ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, Synopsys enables us to have increased confidence in its IP development process and alleviates the need for us to perform additional quality audits, allowing us to significantly accelerate the time-to-qualification for our automotive design."

"BSI helps companies improve performance, manage risk, and achieve sustainable growth," said Pierre Dovala, Canada's Commercial Director, BSI. "By meeting all of the requirements for ISO 9001:2015, Synopsys has demonstrated their commitment to quality by gaining certification to the world's most widely recognized Quality Management System standard. By achieving this, they have embedded a process-based approach into their organization, which will help them to continually monitor and manage quality across all operations, ensuring consistent performance and service."

"For over two decades, designers have trusted Synopsys to deliver high-quality IP that help them lower integration risk and meet their evolving SoC requirements," said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification underscores our continued focus on monitoring, controlling, and improving the quality of our DesignWare IP development process so that designers can implement advanced functionality into their SoCs with confidence."

About DesignWare IP



Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development, and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits, and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support, and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on DesignWare IP, visit https://www.synopsys.com/designware.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

