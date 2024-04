Synopsys Adds AI-Powered Application Security Assistant to Polaris Software Integrity Platform

Polaris Assist provides AI-augmented vulnerability summaries and code fixes to boost productivity for security and development teams.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the availability of Polaris Assist, an AI-powered application security assistant on the Synopsys Polaris Software Integrity Platform®. Polaris Assist combines powerful Large Language Model (LLM) technology with decades of Synopsys' application security knowledge and intelligence – including robust coding patterns, vulnerability detection rules, and Black Duck's vast open source knowledge base – to provide security and development teams with easy-to-understand summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help them build more secure software faster.

The initial release of Polaris Assist provides two new powerful AI-enabled capabilities on the Polaris Software Integrity Platform:

Polaris AI Issue Summaries make it easier for developers to interpret and act on static analysis results, using AI to generate concise and actionable summaries of detected coding weaknesses and vulnerabilities, their potential risks, and remediation guidance in context of the code the developer is working on.

Polaris AI Fix Suggestions help developers dramatically reduce the time it takes to remediate security vulnerabilities by recommending AI-generated code fixes that they can easily review and apply or adapt directly into their code.

"Polaris Assist boosts security and developer productivity, allowing them to more easily understand and remediate security vulnerabilities in their code," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Our goal with Polaris Assist is to automate repetitive or time-consuming AppSec activities so our customers can spend less time dealing with security issues and more time innovating. AI-powered vulnerability summaries and code fix suggestions are compelling use cases that address real pain points many organizations are feeling today, but they also validate the immense opportunity generative AI presents for the field of application security moving forward. We are investing aggressively to expand our AI capabilities on the Polaris platform and extend them to other products in our portfolio over the coming months."

Polaris Assist is now available on the Polaris platform and will be showcased May 6 - 9 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group booth, #1027.

For more information, visit our website or read the detailed blog post.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

