Synopsys and Arm Deliver Comprehensive Solutions to Increase Performance and Accelerate Time-to-Market for High-Performance Computing, Data Center and AI SoCs

Highlights of this Announcement:

Strategic collaboration leverages all of Synopsys' platform solutions, silicon IP and reference flows to accelerate Arm's most advanced and high-performance processor designs

Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum Platform enable rapid development and best-in-class PPA metrics for Neoverse V1 and N2 cloud-to-edge infrastructure cores

Arm-validated interoperability testing of Synopsys DesignWare Interface IP portfolio with Arm Neoverse processors delivering maximum system performance and preparedness for Arm SystemReady compliance

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Arm and Synopsys have expanded their strategic collaboration to deliver optimized design, verification, silicon IP, software security, quality solutions and reference flows for Arm®-based system-on chips (SoCs), including the Arm Neoverse™ V1 and N2 platforms. The strategic agreement enables mutual customers to accelerate their software development, co-verification of hardware and software, and Arm-based designs for power-efficient, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

In addition, the agreement offers Arm early access to the Synopsys DesignWare® Interface IP portfolio for performance, interoperability and compliance validation of the IP with Arm Neoverse processors, accelerating time-to-market of Arm-powered products for high-performance computing and AI applications. The new agreement allows Arm and Synopsys to closely align on product roadmaps and enhance Synopsys' interface IP solutions with specific compute capabilities for the Arm Neoverse platform, maximizing system performance. Mutual customers have leveraged the published performance and interoperability analysis reports during pre-silicon validation for predictive design success.

"Arm has been on a decade long journey to become a legitimate alternative in the HPC and datacenter segments. With that vision secured, we are preparing to lead in these markets," said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business at Arm. "Our expanded collaboration with Synopsys gives our ecosystem access to interoperable and differentiated end-to-end solutions, enabling Arm Neoverse platforms optimized to power, performance, capability and area targets."

The Arm and Synopsys collaboration spans design implementation, silicon IP, functional verification, emulation, virtual and FPGA prototyping, and software security. Synopsys offers optimized flows, comprehensive methodologies and professional services that address growing market requirements with critical integrated solutions. Synopsys full-flow solutions, including Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™, Custom Design Platform, Verification Continuum® Platform, DesignWare IP, and Polaris Software Integrity Platform™ enable mutual customers to achieve the optimized power, performance and area, bringing to market highly differentiated SoCs with Arm-based products.

"Semiconductor and system companies rely on Synopsys and our ecosystem partners, such as Arm, to meet their most complex high-performance computing, data center, edge and AI design needs," said Shankar Krishnamoorthy, general manager of Digital Design Group at Synopsys. "Our latest agreement with Arm continues our close collaboration on technology-driven methodologies and leverage co-optimized design, verification, IP, software security and quality solutions on the next generation of Arm-based products enabling our mutual customers to achieve aggressive design targets and accelerate time-to-market."

Additional Resources

Leveraging the collaboration that enabled successful early adopters tapeouts, the QuickStart Implementation Kits (QiKs) provide implementation scripts, reference guides, and take advantage of Synopsys Fusion Compiler technology to deliver enhanced PPA and faster turnaround. The jointly developed Arm core-specific QuickStart Implementation Kits (QiKs) are available by request through the Arm support hub or downloaded from Synopsys SolvNet.

