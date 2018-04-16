Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm's Latest IP and Synopsys Tools

Multi-year subscription agreement expands Synopsys' early access to Arm ® Cortex ® processors for the Armv8-A, Armv7-A architectures, Arm Mali ™ GPUs, Arm CoreLink ™ system IP, Arm Artisan ® physical IP, and Arm POP ™ IP

Cortex processors for the Armv8-A, Armv7-A architectures, Arm Mali GPUs, Arm CoreLink system IP, Arm Artisan physical IP, and Arm POP IP Agreement spans all Synopsys tools, including Synopsys Design Platform with Fusion Technology ™ , Verification Continuum ™ Platform, and Software Integrity Platform

, Verification Continuum Platform, and Software Integrity Platform Worldwide workshops to kick off in Tokyo and highlight results of Arm-Synopsys collaboration

Arm and Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) have extended their collaboration and signed a multi-year subscription agreement expanding Synopsys' access to a broad range of Arm intellectual property (IP) to enable optimization of Synopsys tools and methodologies for Arm-based system-on-chips (SoCs). The companies will share the results of their collaboration for design and verification enabled by this and previous IP subscription agreements at worldwide workshops beginning on April 25, 2018, in Tokyo, Japan.

Through this agreement, Synopsys has early access to Arm Cortex CPUs, Mali GPUs, CoreLink system IP, Artisan physical IP, and POP IP. Building on more than 25 years of collaboration, this new agreement allows Synopsys to further optimize its tools and design flows for Arm-based SoCs, enabling designers to meet their power, performance and area (PPA) goals, while reducing cost and time-to-market.

"We have worked closely with Synopsys for more than 25 years to ensure our mutual customers can get products to market quickly and still meet their power, performance, and area targets," said Rene Haas, executive vice president and president, IP Products Group, Arm. "Through these ongoing collaborations, we can continue to provide the ecosystem with the solutions needed to effectively design, implement, and verify their SoCs."

"Designers benefit directly from this alignment of the industry's IP and EDA leaders," said Chi-Foon Chan, president and co-CEO at Synopsys. "Serving a broad set of market segments, including automotive, AI, machine learning (ML), 5G wireless, and IoT, we collaborate closely with Arm to deliver solutions that accelerate leading semiconductor companies' innovation using the latest Synopsys tools and Arm IP."

Arm-Synopsys Workshops

At a worldwide series of workshops beginning in Tokyo, Japan, attendees will learn how the Arm-Synopsys collaboration enables Arm-based CPU, graphics, IoT, and automotive innovations.

These deep technical events will be introduced by an Arm keynote presentation and will be followed by in-depth implementation and verification tracks presented by Arm and Synopsys experts, ecosystem partners, and users.

Topics will include:

Accelerate software bring-up and system validation leveraging Arm Fast Models, Cycle Models, and debugger in Synopsys tools

Optimize Arm-based SoC design using Synopsys Design Platform with Fusion Technology

Achieve optimal PPA using the latest Arm Cortex-A processors and DynamIQ ™ technology

technology Accelerate power integrity closure with RedHawk ™ Analysis Fusion within Synopsys' IC Compiler ™ II place-and-route solution

Analysis Fusion within Synopsys' IC Compiler II place-and-route solution Maximize verification ROI with the Synopsys Verification Continuum platform

Arm keynote speakers at the workshops will include: Yuzuru Utsumi, president of Arm K.K.; Allen Wu, president of Arm China; and Javier Orensanz, general manager of the Development Solutions Group.

For more information on the Arm-Synopsys workshops, please visit the Synopsys web site.

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs are enabling the intelligence in more than 125 billion silicon chips and securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the supercomputer. With more than 1,000 technology partners, including the world's largest consumer brands, we are driving arm innovation into all areas compute is happening inside the chip, the network and the cloud. Learn more at https://www.arm.com/.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

ANSYS, ANSYS Workbench, AUTODYN, CFX, FLUENT and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Editorial Contact:

James Watts

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1625

jwatts@synopsys.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-and-arm-extend-collaboration-to-improve-power-performance-and-time-to-results-for-arms-latest-ip-and-synopsys-tools-300629734.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.synopsys.com

