Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Present Safety-Related Innovative Solutions for Modern-Era Vehicles

The panel will bring together prominent industry leaders from NSI-TEXE, NVIDIA, Panasonic, and TSMC representing the perspectives of IP development, end-user design, and foundry enablement for safety-related automotive designs. The panelists will discuss their automotive design challenges, innovative solutions, and how tools from the Synopsys Design Platform enabled their functional safety success. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, vice president of Automotive Strategy at Synopsys. Prior to joining Synopsys earlier this year, Dr. Hunke was a senior vice president of Product Innovation and E-Mobility at Volkswagen.

