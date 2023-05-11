Synopsys and ReversingLabs Sign Agreement to Enhance Software Supply Chain Risk Management

Agreement Provides Comprehensive Software Supply Chain Risk Management Solution for Both Open-Source and Commercial Third-Party Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced an agreement between its Software Integrity Group and ReversingLabs that provides software development and security teams with a comprehensive software supply chain risk management solution. Synopsys Software Integrity Group's market-leading open-source scanning capabilities of Black Duck® and ReversingLabs' Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) Platform address complete software bill of materials (SBOM) requirements and software supply chain threats as part of their software development and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.

Black Duck software composition analysis manages the security, quality and license compliance risks that come from the use of open-source code in applications and containers. The ReversingLabs SSCS Platform complements the capabilities of Black Duck by scanning commercial third-party components for vulnerabilities, malware and instances of software tampering. These capabilities provide additional security risk insight to quickly identify malware, software tampering and anomalies inserted in software to prevent supply chain attacks before release. Synopsys is now authorized to resell the ReversingLabs SSCS Platform with Black Duck to create comprehensive, actionable SBOMs automatically and throughout the software supply chain.

"Software and security leaders are looking to Synopsys to lead in delivering complete solutions to secure the rapidly evolving software supply chain threat landscape," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "ReversingLabs provides the perfect complement to our expertise in open-source risk and application security by layering in some of the most advanced security technology available for identifying and eliminating security risk from commercial and third-party software components. Together, we can produce accurate and complete SBOMs that include all sources of software in the supply chain."

According to Gartner1, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience attacks on their software supply chains by 2025. As a result, organizations are going to put added pressure on software suppliers and their internal software development efforts to demonstrate security best practices.

"Recent software supply chain attacks on open-source and commercial third-party software require a new approach to software resilience," said ReversingLabs CEO, Mario Vuksan. "This means organizations must strive for a more holistic view of the software supply chain, a deeper understanding of complex software package composition, including open-source and commercial third-party components, and a more comprehensive view of software behavior. With Synopsys, our combined efforts will not only ensure regulatory needs are met but truly enable developers and security managers to avoid software threats and prioritize and action software risks and quality issues."

