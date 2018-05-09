Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.synopsys.com, immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay can be accessed on the corporate website beginning Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its third quarter fiscal year 2018 results in August 2018. In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available beginning May 23, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. PT, ending on May 30, 2018, at midnight. The replay telephone number is USA +1-800-475-6701, and International +1-320-365-3844, Access Code 448713.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Roberta Reid

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

