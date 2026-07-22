Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Registration Now Open for September Investor Day

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning August 26, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results.

The company will hold an Investor Day in New York City on September 30, 2026, featuring presentations and a question-and-answer session. Registration for in-person and virtual attendance is now available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Christine Salvi-Sullivan

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

Editorial Contact:

Cara Walker

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.