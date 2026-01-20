Synopsys Announces New Converge Conference, March 11-12, to Drive Intelligent Systems Innovation

For the first time, Synopsys is hosting SNUG Silicon Valley, Simulation World, and Executive Forum simultaneously, blending leadership insights, technical deep-dives, and advanced simulation into one powerful event

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today unveiled its inaugural Converge Conference, a new, industry-defining event taking place March 11-12 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Designed as a unified experience, Synopsys Converge will simultaneously host SNUG Silicon Valley, Simulation World, a CxO-exclusive Executive Forum, and the interactive Converge Pavilion. The event will spotlight Synopsys' silicon-to-systems vision via executive keynotes and demonstrations of breakthrough solutions shaping the future of engineering in the AI era.

"Converge is more than an event to convene the industry's technology leaders — it's an important milestone on our journey to enable a silicon-powered, AI-enabled, and software-defined future," said Ann Minooka, chief marketing officer at Synopsys. "Today's innovation demands a new level of partnership between silicon and systems, where success is determined by system designers who understand silicon, and silicon teams who design with full system context. Converge unites these communities to facilitate deep discussion, spark new ideas, and empower this engineering transformation."

This year, SNUG Silicon Valley will offer 12 design-focused tracks spanning advanced nodes, multi‑die, verification, and AI-driven workflows; Simulation World will showcase innovations in co-design, electronics, thermal management, signal integrity, and AI-enabled simulation; and the invite‑only Executive Forum will bring together industry leaders to discuss AI, multi‑die advances, and silicon‑to‑system strategy.

Keynote Presentations on Wednesday, March 11:

Converge 'Day 1' Keynote, 9:00 am PT: Synopsys President and CEO, Sassine Ghazi, will set the tone for two days of innovation and insights with the keynote, " Re-engineering the Future ."

Synopsys President and CEO, Sassine Ghazi, will set the tone for two days of innovation and insights with the keynote, " ." SNUG Silicon Valley Keynote, 10:40 am PT: Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Chief Product Development Officer, Synopsys, will present, "Re‑engineering the Future of Silicon Design."

Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Chief Product Development Officer, Synopsys, will present, Simulation World Keynote, 10:40 am PT: Anthony Dawson, Vice President of Ansys Customer Excellence, will deliver a keynote titled, "Defining the Next Era of Engineering."

Day 2 of Converge will feature a keynote from a leading cloud provider and an interactive panel discussion hosted by Shankar Krishnamoorthy, "Delivering Energy Efficiency Breakthroughs for AI Computing." Visit the Synopsys Converge website for agenda updates and additional details.

Synopsys Executive Forum: The CxO, invite-only Synopsys Executive Forum will convene industry leaders to explore the trends shaping the future of engineering. To request an invitation:

Customers and partners: Contact your Synopsys representative Media and industry analysts: [email protected]



Converge Pavilion to Feature Sim Racers, Club Converge, and New Product Demos

The Converge Pavilion ignites the heart of Synopsys Converge as a vibrant, high-energy hub where attendees can explore partner and Synopsys showcases, experience live demos in the Demo Theater like Sim Racing cockpits from customer CORSAIR and connect with industry leaders at Club Converge.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

