Synopsys Appoints Ann Minooka as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Synopsys, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the appointment of Ann Minooka as the company's Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Sassine Ghazi, president and COO of Synopsys. Minooka joins the company with more than two decades of marketing leadership experience in the semiconductor industry and is responsible for leading Synopsys' global brand strategy, communications, and marketing initiatives.

"Ann brings deep semiconductor industry experience and a strong track record of strengthening technology brands, revolutionizing digital marketing through data-driven insights and cultivating effective collaborations that drive impactful results," said Ghazi. "Ann joins Synopsys at a time of unprecedented opportunity. She will play a critical role shaping our strategy and elevating our brand positioning for not only our leading technology, but also how essential we are to the semiconductor innovation that powers our 'smart everything' world."

Synopsys is a deep technology company that has delivered state-of-the-art electronic design automation software, IP building blocks, and software security products to the semiconductor industry. For the last three and a half decades, Synopsys has established itself as the market leader in its field, enabling advancements in computing, artificial intelligence, and next generation silicon technology.

"Based on decades of driving innovation and building trust with its customers, Synopsys has earned a very special place at the heart of the incredibly important semiconductor industry," said Minooka. "It will be an honor to help elevate the Synopsys brand and shape the company's story for this exciting next chapter of innovation and growth."

Prior to Synopsys, Minooka held the position of CMO at Ampere Computing, where she played a pivotal role in crafting and promoting a differentiated corporate narrative, spearheading digital marketing strategies, and orchestrating highly effective demand generation campaigns. Prior to her tenure at Ampere, as CMO of Xilinx (acquired by AMD), she successfully repositioned the company as the leader in adaptive computing, established a robust demand generation infrastructure, and transformed the marketing organization from a cost center into a revenue-generating engine. Her extensive career journey also includes leadership roles at Cypress Semiconductors (acquired by Infineon), Synaptics, and LSI Logic (acquired by Avago). She holds a B.A. in Computer Science and an M.B.A. from Boston University.

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

Editorial Contact:
Cara Walker
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-5000
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

