Synopsys Appoints Jill Larsen as Chief People Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Jill Larsen has joined the company as Chief People Officer, responsible for leading the Synopsys People and Workplace Resources organization. The role supports Synopsys' global workforce of more than 20,000 employees and interns, with a focus on organizational strategy and development, cultural vitality, employee experience, professional development, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

Synopsys is a deep technology company that for the last three and a half decades has delivered state-of-the-art electronic design automation software and IP building blocks to the semiconductor industry. The market leader in its field, Synopsys enables today's advances in global computing, artificial intelligence and next-generation silicon technology. Looking forward to the rapidly approaching age of "Smart Everything," Synopsys' mission is to be a key catalyst to technically making this vision possible.

"Over all these years, the key enabler to our sustained success has been our high-vitality culture, built on integrity, execution excellence, leadership and, above all, the passion of a great team to deliver on the trust of our customers," said Aart de Geus, chair and chief executive officer of Synopsys. "Jill joins us at a technology and growth inflection point, where scaling our team, our culture and our people strategy will have great impact going forward. I am very enthusiastic about Jill's people leadership, technology and industry acumen and transformational drive to shape, scale and strengthen our company going forward."

Larsen joins Synopsys from PTC, a $2B public industrial software company where she led a business, cultural and talent transformation as Chief People Officer. Throughout her extensive career, Larsen has architected and managed best-in-class human resources organizations and overseen talent and digital transformations at global scale across a variety of technology companies. Prior to PTC, Larsen served as a Chief People Officer and C-suite executive in global public and private companies, including Medidata, Cisco, EMC and SunGard. She also serves as an independent board director for Sterling Check and Definitive Healthcare.

"Synopsys is a leading catalyst for its customers' technology ambitions because it deeply values and invests in a diverse and dedicated global workforce," said Larsen. "I look forward to accelerating our people strategy to fuel our future as Synopsys enters an exciting new chapter of growth."

Larsen earned a B.A. in Communications & English from Boston College and an M.A. in HR Management from Emmanuel College. She is a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

About Synopsys 
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

