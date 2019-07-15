Synopsys Awarded DARPA ERI Contract Extension for Analog/Mixed-Signal Emulation Technology Innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced a contract extension from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Posh Open Source Hardware (POSH) program to continue innovations in analog/mixed-signal (AMS) verification as part of the second phase of the Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI), in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The next phase of ERI builds on the initiative's existing goals to enforce electronics security and privacy and provide access to differentiated electronics design capabilities to benefit aerospace and defense interests. As part of the POSH program, Synopsys is partnering with Lockheed Martin to provide systems and security expertise to improve efficiency of complex circuits. Synopsys' first year in the POSH program produced the industry's first automated flow for AMS emulation using Synopsys' market-leading ZeBu® FPGA-based emulation technology. These innovations build on existing commercial products and promise a direct and fast path from DARPA-funded to commercialization. AMS emulation has great interest from aerospace and defense companies like Lockheed Martin and a growing number of commercial companies.

Synopsys will present an update on new innovations in AMS verification, including the industry's first AMS emulation solution using real number models generated from SPICE models, as well as novel AMS assertion, at the DARPA Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI) Summit 2019 in Detroit, Michigan, July 15-17, 2019. Synopsys will demonstrate an example of its AMS emulation solution to validate an SoC, which includes the Synopsys DesignWare® ARC® EM Processor controlling several AMS circuits.

"We have leveraged our expertise in emulation to innovate a new solution for analog and mixed-signal SoCs," said Christopher Tice, vice president, Verification Continuum solutions and manufacturing in the Synopsys Verification Group. "We look forward to supporting the next phase of the DARPA POSH program to expand upon the technical success and enable a commercial emulation solution for mixed-signal SoCs."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

James Watts

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1625

jwatts@synopsys.com

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.synopsys.com

