Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, on June 4, 2019, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

This event will be broadcast live over the internet via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1:25 p.m. ET (10:25 a.m. PT). The webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Synopsys corporate website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

