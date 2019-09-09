Synopsys Collaborates with Google Cloud to Broadly Scale Cloud-based Functional Verification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to provide a full end-to-end solution to perform functional verification workloads in the cloud. An increasing number of users are seeking solutions that take advantage of the elastic hardware scalability offered in the cloud to address peak/burst simulation capacity requirements, enabling a higher quality verification on a predictable schedule. This collaboration provides a proven and scalable solution to enable Synopsys VCS® simulation workloads on Google Cloud.

"In addition to helping users select the right machine shapes for the job, to ensure efficient utilization of the resources, the unique Preemptible VM feature in Google Cloud helps to further reduce hardware cost as verification jobs scale to thousands of compute instances," said Manvinder Singh, director of Google Cloud IaaS and PaaS Partnerships.

"Together, Synopsys, Google Cloud, and NetApp Cloud Volumes Service enable customers to transform their EDA workflows with the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud, backed by the reliability, performance, and availability required for even the most demanding applications like Synopsys' VCS functional verification," said Anthony Lye, NetApp's senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Data Services.

Moving verification workloads to the cloud brings a unique set of challenges, such as hardware instance selection, file system configuration, and job orchestration. Using proven infrastructure to ensure efficient utilization of resources and native Google Cloud NetApp integration to bridge the on-premises and cloud infrastructures, together with tight integration between VCS and Google Cloud Preemptible VM instances, enables VCS users to quickly take advantage of the elastic resources available in the cloud.

"Today's SoC designs require increasing amounts of simulation cycles, driving the need for more compute resources," said Sandeep Mehrotra, vice president of Engineering for Synopsys' Verification Group. "Companies are increasingly looking at cloud technology to accelerate their development process. Our collaboration with Google Cloud enables VCS users to scale to any simulation workload, enabling faster time-to-market."

To learn more about NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/netapp. Synopsys, Google Cloud, and NetApp will present an example of the proven flow to scale a VCS regression environment on Google Cloud at SNUG Austin on September 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. To register for SNUG, please visit: https://www.synopsys.com/community/snug/snug-austin.html

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

