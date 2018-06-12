Synopsys Enables Secure App Development with Coverity Enhancements and Integrated Security Training Platform

"As more organizations adopt rapid and iterative development methodologies, it is increasingly important to shift security left in the development process," said Andreas Kuehlmann, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "That means equipping developers with the tools and training they need to take ownership of the security of their code. Finding and fixing vulnerabilities early and teaching developers to avoid security missteps in the first place results in more secure code, and it also prevents costly rework and unnecessary delays."

Coverity integration with new eLearning platform

Synopsys eLearning is an outcome-driven, learner-centric training solution that makes application security education easy, relevant, and accessible. Users have on-demand access to an immersive, continuous learning ecosystem that unifies security expertise, instructional design, and storytelling into an intuitive platform.

Coverity now integrates seamlessly with eLearning to provide developers with context-specific application security lessons based on the CWEs (Common Weakness Enumerations) detected by Coverity.

The integration uses a proprietary vulnerability analysis tool to match detected CWEs with relevant eLearning course content based on a highest-confidence-level algorithmic assessment. Unlike other training tools, eLearning links to specific lessons in a course to ensure developers receive the most relevant information.

eLearning includes 37 courses covering a wide range of application security topics, including risk analysis, authentication, security standards, defensive programming for web and mobile apps, threat modeling, security testing strategy, and more.

Coverity 2018.06 enhancements

The latest release of Coverity includes security analysis enhancements for detecting more vulnerabilities across a variety of programming languages and frameworks, as well as continued support for the latest coding standards in security, safety, and reliability.

Spectre: Coverity is one of the first SAST solutions to provide specific security checkers that identify source code segments that are potentially susceptible to Spectre attacks.

Coding standards: Coverity enables customers to quickly develop apps that comply with the industry standards that matter most to their business. Coverity now supports the OWASP Top 10 2017, CERT C++, MISRA C:2012 Technical Corrigendum 1 (TC1), and DISA STIG.

Enhanced security analysis: Coverity can detect additional vulnerabilities in Python, Java, and Swift applications.

