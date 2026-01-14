Synopsys Enters Definitive Agreement with GlobalFoundries For Sale of Processor IP Solutions Business

Key Highlights:

Synopsys further focuses its IP resources and roadmap on extending leadership in interface and foundation IP while pursuing highest-value, AI-driven opportunities from cloud to edge.

Transaction underscores Synopsys' commitment to disciplined portfolio management while capturing highest growth engineering solutions from silicon to systems.

Synopsys will continue to broadly enable the industry's processor ecosystems with leading EDA solutions PPA-optimized for processor implementation, verification, signoff and electronics digital twins.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Processor IP Solutions business to GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF). Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enables designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. This transaction enhances the focus of Synopsys' IP business on strengthening its leadership position in interface and foundation IP while pursuing the highest-value, AI-driven opportunities from the cloud to the edge for customers spanning HPC, mobile, automotive and consumer.

"We are focusing our IP resources and roadmap to further our leadership in essential interface and foundation IP while winning new, high-value opportunities that advance our position as the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "GF will be an excellent future steward for the processor IP solutions business, and we are committed to a smooth transition for the team, customers and partners."

With this transaction, GF is acquiring the Synopsys Processor IP portfolio, which consists of ARC-V™ (RISC-V) and ARC® CPU IP, DSP IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, and related software development tools, including ARC MetaWare Development Toolkits. The transaction also includes Synopsys' ASIP Designer™ and ASIP Programmer™ tools for automating the design and implementation of application-specific instruction-set processors (ASIPs). Synopsys and GF will work together to ensure Processor IP customers are fully supported through the transition, without disruption.

"This acquisition doubles down on our commitment to advancing our leadership in Physical AI. By combining Synopsys' ARC IP and MIPS technologies with GF's advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are lowering the barrier for customer adoption of the essential technologies that our customers need to innovate faster for the next-generation of compute and AI applications," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "This move will strengthen our differentiated technology roadmap and position GF to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers that will support the expansion of AI-enabled devices into the physical world."

Synopsys will retain and continue to grow its broad design IP portfolio spanning logic libraries, embedded memories, interface IP, security IP, and subsystems.

This transaction is not material to Synopsys' business, and terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of calendar year 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Until the transaction closes, the business will continue to operate as part of Synopsys with a focus on execution, customer service, and continued innovation.

