Synopsys Expands Center of Excellence with Infineon to Deliver Virtualizer Development Kit for AURIX TC4x Automotive Microcontroller

Highlights:

Synopsys Virtualizer Development Kits enable software development up to 18 months before silicon and shift testing from physical to virtual

Synopsys and Infineon collaboration focuses on modeling, software development, and delivery of VDKs for automotive customers

VDK for Infineon AURIX TC4x microcontroller availability planned for Q1 2020

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the expansion of the automotive Center of Excellence collaboration with Infineon to speed development of automotive electronic systems and deliver Synopsys Virtualizer™ Development Kits (VDKs) for Infineon's third-generation AURIX™ microcontroller family. Synopsys VDKs for Infineon AURIX microcontrollers enable Infineon's tier 1 and OEM customers to develop software, perform regression testing, and fault injection up to 18 months before silicon availability.

"Next-generation automotive electronic systems will require leading-edge microcontrollers to support increasing software content and optimized control algorithms," said Peter Schäfer, vice president and general manager, Automotive Microcontroller at Infineon. "Expanding our successful Center of Excellence collaboration with Synopsys will enable more automotive customers to leverage the unique benefits of Synopsys' virtual prototyping solutions and expertise earlier in the development process."

AURIX is Infineon's family of microcontrollers serving the needs of automotive and industrial customers' applications in terms of performance and safety. Its innovative multi-core architecture has been designed to meet the highest safety standards while increasing the performance at the same time. Synopsys and Infineon have been collaborating since the first Infineon AURIX TC2x family, enabling software development to start up to 18 months before silicon is available and moving testing from a physical to a virtual environment. Today, Synopsys VDKs for Infineon's AURIX TC3x family have been deployed successfully at multiple tier 1 and OEM companies worldwide for early software development and to accelerate system testing, fault, and coverage, as well as regression testing. The collaboration between Synopsys and Infineon has established the only solution in the market combining speed, accuracy, and vendor-verified models. Synopsys VDKs for AURIX TC4x series will leverage years of expertise, complemented by Synopsys models, including models of Synopsys DesignWare® IP models.

"A key enabler to our recently announced collaboration with Synopsys is the availability of virtual prototype models from Synopsys," said Martin Schleicher, executive vice president, Business Management at Elektrobit (EB). "The Synopsys and Infineon cooperation to deliver VDKs for the AURIX Family allows us to support our embedded and connected AUTOSAR-based software products for future generations ahead of time."

"Synopsys and Infineon have collaborated for many years to deliver and deploy proven Virtualizer Development Kits for the Infineon AURIX Family," said Eshel Haritan, vice president of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "Expanding our collaboration to deliver a VDK for AURIX 3G will build on this experience and ensure our joint automotive customers can start their software development earlier with a fast, accurate, and high-quality verified solution earlier."

Availability and Resources

VDKs for AURIX TC2x and TC3x series are available now.

VDK for AURIX TC4x series is planned to be available in Q1 2020.

