Synopsys IC Validator Certified by Samsung Foundry for 7nm Signoff Physical Verification

IC Validator certified by Samsung Foundry for physical signoff for Samsung Foundry's latest 7LPP process technology

Signoff-accurate 7LPP runsets are available for DRC, LVS and Fill

IC Validator's modern distributed processing and scalability deliver overnight full-chip DRC signoff

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Synopsys' IC Validator has been certified by Samsung Foundry for signoff of all designs using its 7-nanometer (nm) Low Power Plus (LPP) process with Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. The signoff-certified runsets, including design rule checking (DRC), layout-versus-schematic (LVS) and metal fill technology files, are available immediately from Samsung Foundry. Samsung Foundry 7LPP customers can now use IC Validator's modern distributed processing in conjunction with runsets from Samsung Foundry to achieve faster physical verification turnaround time with the highest level of accuracy.

"We are building a customer-friendly design enablement ecosystem for 7LPP, our first EUV-based process technology," said Ryan Sanghyun Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing Team at Samsung Electronics. "Synopsys' IC Validator is a great solution for our mutual customers to make the next generation of SoCs, which will lead the fourth industrial revolution with maximized power and performance benefit based on 7LPP process technology."

IC Validator, a key component of the Synopsys Design Platform, is a comprehensive and highly scalable physical verification tool suite including DRC, LVS, programmable electrical rule checks (PERC), fill, and DFM enhancement capabilities. IC Validator is architected for high performance and scalability that maximizes utilization of mainstream hardware, using smart memory-aware load scheduling and balancing technologies. It uses both multi-threading and distributed processing over multiple machines to provide scalability benefits that extend to more than a thousand CPUs.

"Our partnership with Samsung Foundry has been focused on delivering high-quality and high-performance physical signoff solutions for today's leading-edge designs," said Christen Decoin, senior director of business development, Design Group at Synopsys. "This certification brings the proven benefits of IC Validator physical verification to Samsung Foundry 7LPP customers."

