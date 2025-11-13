Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Q325 Results Revealing IP Business Problems -- Hagens Berman

SNPS Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities fraud class action, styled Kim v. Synopsys, Inc., et al., No. 26-:cv-09410 (N.D.CA) has been filed and seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025.

The lawsuit was filed after Synopsys announced disappointing Q3 2025 financial results, blaming underperformance in its IP business.

The development, which sent the price of Synopsys shares cratering $216.59 (-35%) on September 10, 2025, has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate alleged claims that Synopsys misled investors about its customer risks and growth prospects.

Class Period: December 4, 2024 – September 9, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2025

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Securities Class Action:

Synopsis delivers silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions and design services to its customers. The company has two reportable segments – Design IP and Design Automation.

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Synopsys' assurances regarding the sustainability of revenue growth in its Design IP business. Design IP includes the company's interface, foundation, security, and embedded processor IP, IP subsystems, and IP implementation services.

In the past, Synopsis has touted its double-digit revenue growth in its Design IP business "as customers rely on Synopsis IP to minimize integration risk and speed time to market" and "our leading foundation and interface IP also expedites customer adoption of the latest protocols and leading-edge process nodes."

The lawsuit alleges that Synopsis made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors about its business and prospects. More specifically, it claims that the company's increased focus on AI customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business and, as a result, "certain road map and resource decisions" were unlikely to "yield their intended results."

Investors learned the truth on September 9, 2025, when Synopsys reported its Q3 2025 EPS of just $1.50, down 45% from the prior year quarter and down 33% sequentially. Synopsys mainly blamed the results on a nearly 8% decline in Design IP revenues as compared to the prior year quarter and acknowledged that "we need to pivot our IP resources and roadmap to the highest-growth opportunities."

This news drove the price of Synopsys shares down 36% the next day, its worst-ever single-day percentage decline since going public in 1992.

"We're investigating whether Synopsys may have misled investors about materialized risks to sustained Design IP revenue growth," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

