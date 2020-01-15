Synopsys' John R. Rogers Named 2020 Recipient of the SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

SPIE has selected Synopsys engineer Dr. John R. Rogers as the 2020 recipient of the SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award in Optical Design

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Dr. John R. Rogers, principal engineer of imaging optics in the Optical Solutions Group at Synopsys, has been named the 2020 recipient of the SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award in Optical Design. SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, presents the award in recognition of significant achievements in the field of optical design and optical engineering theory.

As recognized by SPIE, Rogers has achieved technical innovations in imaging optics design, tolerancing of optical systems, and aberration theory for optical systems with rotationally nonsymmetric and freeform elements. Rogers is also recognized for his outstanding service to the academic and professional optics communities. He has had significant impact on next-generation engineers by teaching optical design courses at the University of Rochester and University of Arizona. Rogers actively contributes to professional optics societies by chairing conferences, editing technical journals, serving on conference committees, and presenting his research. He was named SPIE Fellow in 2018 in recognition of his achievements and contributions to the optics community.

"John's contributions to design strategies involving tilted, decentered, and freeform optics along with his innovations in reducing tolerancing sensitivities during optimization and environmental analysis has meaningfully advanced the field of optical design," said Stuart David, group director of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group. "We are all proud to have one of the foremost experts in optical design as part of our Synopsys team. We congratulate John on his achievements and for receiving the 2020 SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award in Optical Design."

Rogers will formally accept the award at the SPIE Optics + Photonics Conference in San Diego, Calif. in August 2020.

For more information about the SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award, visit https://spie.org/about-spie/awards-programs/awards-listing/spie-rudolf-and-hilda-kingslake-award-in-optical-design-.

About Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group

Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group is a leading developer of optical design and analysis tools that model all aspects of light propagation, enabling users to produce accurate virtual prototypes leading to manufacturable optical systems. Our innovative software packages include CODE V® imaging design software, LightTools® illumination design software, and the LucidShape® products for automotive lighting. We are integrated with RSoft™ Photonic Device Tools for streamlined, multi-domain co-simulations of nano-textured optical structures and diffraction analysis. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/optical-solutions.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

