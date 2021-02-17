Synopsys Posts Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its first quarter fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the first quarter was $970.3 million, compared to $834.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

"The first quarter was a very good start to fiscal year 2021, with strength across all geographies and product groups. We delivered financial results at or above guidance targets, initiated a $250 million stock repurchase, and are reaffirming our outlook for the year," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Our markets are strong, as companies across vertical segments are racing to leverage big data, faster computation, and machine learning to differentiate themselves. Synopsys is at the heart of this wave of advanced technology. Our highly differentiated portfolio of solutions, including exciting new innovations in EDA, state-of-the-art IP blocks and leading software security products and services, is generating high demand and excellent growth. In fiscal 2021, we expect to deliver low-to-mid teens non-GAAP earnings per share growth on revenue surpassing the $4 billion milestone and continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, with more than $1 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $162.3 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.67 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $239.5 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $156.7 million, or $1.01 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions for the rest of the fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Targets (in millions except per share amounts)













Q2 FY 2021

FY 2021

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 970 $ 1,000

$ 4,000 $ 4,050 GAAP Expenses $ 801 $ 819

$ 3,234 $ 3,279 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 697 $ 707

$ 2,825 $ 2,855 Other Income (Expense) $ (4) $ (2)

$ (11) $ (7) Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1) 16% 16%

16% 16% Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 156 159

156 159 GAAP EPS $ 0.93 $ 1.02

$ 4.29 $ 4.45 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.50 $ 1.55

$ 6.23 $ 6.30 Operating Cash Flow





$ 1,200 $ 1,300











(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations







Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 9968053, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 24, 2021. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 in May 2021. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings call in May 2021, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by March 11, 2021.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives. On an annual basis, we re-evaluate this rate for significant events, including changes in tax laws and regulations, that may materially affect our projections. Based upon our review, our projected normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate remains 16% through fiscal year 2021.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2021 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.



Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

January 31,

2021

2020 GAAP net income $ 162,345

$ 104,061 Adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets 20,276

22,533 Stock compensation 83,782

51,883 Acquisition-related costs 3,548

3,777 Restructuring charges -

8,751 Tax adjustments (30,478)

(34,331) Non-GAAP net income $ 239,473

$ 156,674

























Three Months Ended

January 31,

2021

2020 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.03

$ 0.67 Adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets 0.13

0.15 Stock compensation 0.53

0.34 Acquisition-related costs 0.02

0.02 Restructuring charges -

0.06 Tax adjustments (0.19)

(0.23) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.52

$ 1.01







Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts: 157,277

154,504







(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2021 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Three Months



April 30, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 801,000

$ 819,000 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(19,000)

(22,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(85,000)

(90,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 697,000

$ 707,000





























Range for Three Months



April 30, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 0.93

$ 1.02 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.14

0.12 Estimated impact of stock compensation

0.57

0.54 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.14)

(0.13) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.50

$ 1.55









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500

157,500



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2021 Targets(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 3,233,548

$ 3,278,548 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(75,000)

(80,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(330,000)

(340,000) Acquisition-related costs

(3,548)

(3,548) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 2,825,000 # $ 2,855,000





























Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 4.29

$ 4.45 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.51

0.48 Estimated impact of stock compensation

2.16

2.10 Acquisition-related costs

0.02

0.02 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.75)

(0.75) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 6.23

$ 6.30









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500

157,500









(1) Synopsys' second fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on May 1, 2021 and October 30, 2021, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; business outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; strategies related to our products and technology; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and buybacks; our expected tax rate; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government action on our results; and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn on our business, operations and financial condition; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of February 17, 2021. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

January 31,

2021

2020 Revenue:





Time-based products $ 631,290

$ 556,439 Upfront products 174,381

150,721 Maintenance and service 164,650

127,221 Total revenue 970,321

834,381 Cost of revenue:





Products 127,347

117,784 Maintenance and service 68,766

61,915 Amortization of intangible assets 11,886

13,169 Total cost of revenue 207,999

192,868 Gross margin 762,322

641,513 Operating expenses:





Research and development 357,468

314,283 Sales and marketing 170,628

152,855 General and administrative 77,488

68,744 Amortization of intangible assets 8,390

9,364 Restructuring charges -

8,751 Total operating expenses 613,974

553,997 Operating income 148,348

87,516 Other income (expense), net 28,756

12,057 Income before income taxes 177,104

99,573 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,076

(4,488) Net income 162,028

104,061 Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest (317)

- Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 162,345

$ 104,061







Net income per share:





Basic $ 1.06

$ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.03

$ 0.67







Shares used in computing per share amounts:





Basic 152,498

150,244 Diluted 157,277

154,504







(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts)





















January 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,023,074

$ 1,235,653 Accounts receivable, net





789,320

780,709 Inventories, net





230,907

192,333 Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes





25,190

32,355 Prepaid and other current assets





329,233

308,167 Total current assets





2,397,724

2,549,217 Property and equipment, net





486,604

483,818 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





462,136

465,818 Goodwill





3,433,003

3,365,114 Intangible assets, net





254,375

254,322 Long-term prepaid taxes





8,285

8,276 Deferred income taxes





522,871

497,546 Other long-term assets





447,840

405,951 Total assets





$ 8,012,838

$ 8,030,062













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 422,928

$ 623,664 Operating lease liabilities, current





72,769

73,173 Accrued income taxes





32,227

27,738 Deferred revenue





1,546,038

1,388,263 Short-term debt





97,421

27,084 Total current liabilities





2,171,383

2,139,922 Operating lease liabilities, non-current





459,880

462,411 Long-term accrued income taxes





25,184

25,178 Long-term deferred revenue





107,001

104,850 Long-term debt





25,658

100,823 Other long-term liabilities





336,834

284,511 Total liabilities





3,125,940

3,117,695 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding





-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,364 and











152,618 shares outstanding, respectively





1,526

1,528 Capital in excess of par value





1,589,175

1,653,166 Retained earnings





3,954,542

3,795,397 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,897 and 4,643 shares, respectively





(628,216)

(488,613) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(34,775)

(54,074) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





4,882,252

4,907,404 Non-controlling interest





4,646

4,963 Total stockholders' equity





4,886,898

4,912,367 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 8,012,838

$ 8,030,062













(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended on January 30, 2021 and its fiscal year 2020 ended on October 31, 2020, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended

January 31,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 162,345

$ 104,061 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 50,628

52,232 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 20,974

23,201 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 15,008

13,762 Stock-based compensation 83,782

51,883 Deferred income taxes (20,222)

(17,694) Other non-cash (3,984)

(629) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of





acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (7,433)

(241,503) Inventories (37,139)

(5,302) Prepaid and other current assets (12,289)

8,697 Other long-term assets (50,385)

(27,103) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (171,137)

(132,814) Operating lease liabilities (20,707)

(20,979) Income taxes 12,226

5,039 Deferred revenue 152,291

196,969 Net cash provided by operating activities 173,958

9,820







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of long-term investments -

(2,500) Purchases of property and equipment (27,779)

(54,605) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (74,670)

(75,388) Capitalization of software development costs (1,011)

(1,065) Net cash used in investing activities (103,460)

(133,558)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from credit facilities -

196,490 Repayment of debt (5,694)

(3,750) Issuances of common stock 15,092

14,982 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (49,591)

(14,242) Purchase of equity forward contract (50,000)

(20,000) Purchases of treasury stock (202,871)

(80,000) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (293,064)

93,480 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,001

2,013 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (212,565)

(28,245) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,237,970

730,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,025,405

$ 702,282















(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1) (in millions)











Q1'21

Q1'20

Revenue by segment







- Semiconductor & System Design $ 878.3

$ 748.8

% of Total 90.5%

89.7%

- Software Integrity $ 92.0

$ 85.6

% of Total 9.5%

10.3%

Total segment revenue $ 970.3

$ 834.4











Adjusted operating income by segment







- Semiconductor & System Design $ 278.9

$ 178.8

- Software Integrity $ 7.9

$ 8.1

Total adjusted segment operating income $ 286.8

$ 186.9











Adjusted operating margin by segment







- Semiconductor & System Design 31.8%

23.9%

- Software Integrity 8.6%

9.4%

Total adjusted segment operating margin 29.6%

22.4%











Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2) (in millions)











Three Months Ended



January 31, 2021 (3)

January 31, 2020 (3)

GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 148.3

$ 87.5

Other expenses managed at consolidated level







-Amortization of intangible assets 20.3

22.5

-Stock compensation 83.8

51.9

-Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan 30.9

12.5

-Acquisition-related costs 3.5

3.8

-Restructuring -

8.8

Total adjusted segment operating income $ 286.8

$ 186.9





(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief operating decision makers (CODMs) to evaluate the operating performance of its segments. The CODMs do not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable segments, and as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (3) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

