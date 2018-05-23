Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

"Synopsys is hitting on all cylinders. We had an excellent fiscal second quarter, with strength across all geographies and product groups, and are raising our revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for the year. We also continued to return capital to shareholders through our previously announced accelerated share repurchase, as well as an open market purchase this quarter," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO. "With the clear drive towards growing artificial intelligence applications and the resulting need for increased data capacity, semiconductor and systems companies are making substantial investments. In addition, software developers across many industries are highly sensitized to security challenges. Synopsys is thus ideally positioned to partner with our customers, with a second-to-none portfolio of EDA, IP and software security solutions."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $102.5 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $53.3 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $165.0 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $135.8 million, or $0.88 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided later in this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2018, which do not include any impact of future acquisition-related activities or costs.

These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Targets :

Revenue: $760 million - $785 million

- GAAP expenses: $669 million - $685 million

- Non-GAAP expenses: $605 million - $615 million

- Other income and expense: ($3) million – ($1) million

– Annual tax rate applied in non-GAAP net income calculations: 13 percent

Fully diluted outstanding shares: 153 million - 156 million

GAAP earnings per share: $0.65 - $0.75

- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $0.89 - $0.93

Full Fiscal Year 2018 Targets:

Revenue: $3.07 billion - $3.10 billion

- Other income and expense: ($6) million – ($2) million

– Annual tax rate applied in non-GAAP net income calculations: 13 percent

Fully diluted outstanding shares: 153 million - 156 million

GAAP earnings per share: $1.66 - $1.76

- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $3.76 - $3.83

- Cash flow from operations: $500 million - $550 million

GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, (vi) the impact of a one-time transition tax resulting from U.S. tax reform (referred to as the "income tax related to transition tax"), (vii) the impact of a reduction in value of deferred tax assets caused by a reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate (referred to as the "income tax related to tax rate change"), and (viii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. In fiscal 2016, Synopsys began utilizing a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures that is based on our projected annual tax rate through fiscal 2018. In projecting this rate, we evaluated our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangibles and other non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also considered other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives, such as the U.S. federal research and development tax credit. On an annual basis we re-evaluate this rate for significant events that may materially affect our projections and, as a result of U.S. tax reform in December 2017, which lowered the U.S. statutory rate from 35% to 21%, we adjusted our normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate from 19% to 13% for fiscal 2018. We will re-evaluate this rate again for fiscal 2019, but we expect that our normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate will exceed 13%, but be below 19%, for fiscal 2019.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as in Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 23, 2018 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 GAAP net income $ 102,472

$ 53,306

$ 98,781

$ 139,894 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 31,186

27,498

59,733

57,006 Stock compensation 32,965

25,562

65,288

51,396 Acquisition-related costs 4,020

1,722

18,220

5,021 Restructuring charges 2,176

12,907

1,894

25,012 Legal matters -

38,000

-

38,000 Income tax related to transition tax -

-

73,434

- Income tax related to tax rate change -

-

45,636

- Tax adjustments (7,827)

(23,151)

(28,439)

(35,408) Non-GAAP net income $ 164,992

$ 135,844

$ 334,547

$ 280,921

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 GAAP net income per share $ 0.67

$ 0.34

$ 0.64

$ 0.90 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 0.20

0.18

0.39

0.37 Stock compensation 0.22

0.17

0.43

0.34 Acquisition-related costs 0.03

0.01

0.12

0.03 Restructuring charges 0.01

0.08

0.01

0.16 Legal matters -

0.25

-

0.25 Income tax related to transition tax -

-

0.47

- Income tax related to tax rate change -

-

0.29

- Tax adjustments (0.05)

(0.15)

(0.17)

(0.23) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.08

$ 0.88

$ 2.18

$ 1.82















Shares used in computing per share amounts: 153,167

154,861

153,664

154,754

Reconciliation of Target Non-GAAP Operating Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of target non-GAAP operating results for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Targets (in thousands, except per share amounts)









Range for Three Months

Ending July 31, 2018 (1)

Low

High Target GAAP expenses $ 669,000

$ 685,000 Adjustments:





Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets (30,000)

(33,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation (34,000)

(37,000) Target non-GAAP expenses $ 605,000

$ 615,000

















Range for Three Months

Ending July 31, 2018 (1)

Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 0.75 Adjustments:





Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets 0.21

0.19 Estimated impact of stock compensation 0.24

0.22 Estimated impact of tax adjustments (0.21)

(0.23) Target non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.89

$ 0.93







Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 154,500

154,500















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2018 Targets









Range for Fiscal Year

Ending October 31, 2018 (1)

Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share $ 1.66

$ 1.76 Adjustments:





Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets 0.79

0.76 Estimated impact of stock compensation 0.91

0.88 Acquisition-related costs 0.12

0.12 Restructuring charges 0.01

0.01 Income tax related to transition tax 0.47

0.47 Income tax related to tax rate change 0.29

0.29 Estimated impact of tax adjustments (0.49)

(0.46) Target non-GAAP earnings per share $ 3.76

$ 3.83







Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 154,500

154,500









(1) Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year end on August 4, 2018 and November 3, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-800-475-6701 (+1-320-365-3844 for international callers), access code 448713, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on May 30, 2018. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time today, through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third fiscal quarter in August 2018. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following the call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the third quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings call in August 2018, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this earnings release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by June 14, 2018.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, information in the sections titled "Financial Targets" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation". These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution stockholders and prospective investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; uncertainty in the global economy; our ability to realize the potential financial or strategic benefits of acquisitions we complete; fluctuation of our operating results; our highly competitive industries and our ability to meet our customers' demand for innovative technology at lower costs; our ability to carry out our new product and technology initiatives; cybersecurity threats or other security breaches; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; investments of more resources in research and development than anticipated; increased risks resulting from an increase in sales of our hardware products; changes in accounting principles or standards; changes in our effective tax rate; liquidity requirements in our U.S. operations; claims that our products infringe on third-party intellectual property rights; litigation; product errors or defects; the ability to obtain licenses to third-party software and intellectual property on reasonable terms or at all; the ability to timely recruit and retain senior management and key employees; evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations; the inherent limitations on the effectiveness of our controls and compliance programs; the impairment of our investment portfolio by the deterioration of capital markets; the accuracy of certain assumptions, judgments and estimates that affect amounts reported in our financial statements; and the impact of catastrophic events. More information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018. The information provided herein is as of May 23, 2018. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Lisa L. Ewbank

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1901

Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue:













Time-based products $ 556,770

$ 501,096

$ 1,127,703

$ 990,461 Upfront products 99,960

83,450

191,564

163,059 Maintenance and service 120,106

95,523

226,995

179,335 Total revenue 776,836

680,069

1,546,262

1,332,855 Cost of revenue:













Products 108,199

100,907

219,593

197,878 Maintenance and service 50,130

41,487

100,884

78,790 Amortization of intangible assets 20,450

19,634

39,458

41,106 Total cost of revenue 178,779

162,028

359,935

317,774 Gross margin 598,057

518,041

1,186,327

1,015,081 Operating expenses:













Research and development 252,134

223,015

516,545

435,663 Sales and marketing 147,188

137,211

297,700

263,722 General and administrative 58,809

83,438

115,181

124,304 Amortization of intangible assets 10,736

7,864

20,275

15,900 Restructuring charges 2,176

12,907

1,894

25,012 Total operating expenses 471,043

464,435

951,595

864,601 Operating income 127,014

53,606

234,732

150,480 Other income (expense), net (7,715)

8,414

4,670

19,901 Income before income taxes 119,299

62,020

239,402

170,381 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 16,827

8,714

140,621

30,487 Net income $ 102,472

$ 53,306

$ 98,781

$ 139,894















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.35

$ 0.66

$ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.34

$ 0.64

$ 0.90















Shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 149,034

150,384

149,245

150,583 Diluted 153,167

154,861

153,664

154,754



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and 2017 ended on May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017, respectively. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts)





















April 30, 2018

October 31, 2017 ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 570,801

$ 1,048,356 Accounts receivable, net





568,434

451,144 Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes





46,847

48,257 Prepaid and other current assets





184,104

134,836 Total current assets





1,370,186

1,682,593 Property and equipment, net





283,782

266,014 Goodwill





3,147,124

2,706,974 Intangible assets, net





422,195

253,843 Long-term prepaid taxes





94,266

20,157 Long-term deferred income taxes





138,066

243,989 Other long-term assets





243,452

222,844 Total assets





$ 5,699,071

$ 5,396,414













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 373,938

$ 499,846 Accrued income taxes





9,251

39,811 Deferred revenue





1,101,886

1,064,528 Short-term debt





396,847

9,924 Total current liabilities





1,881,922

1,614,109 Long-term accrued income taxes





37,460

33,239 Long-term deferred revenue





119,930

83,252 Long-term debt





127,500

134,063 Other long-term liabilities





271,862

252,027 Total liabilities





2,438,674

2,116,690 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding





-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 148,961and 150,445 shares outstanding, respectively





1,490

1,505 Capital in excess of par value





1,678,921

1,622,429 Retained earnings





2,223,287

2,143,873 Treasury stock, at cost: 8,300 and 6,817 shares, respectively





(585,016)

(426,208) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(62,389)

(65,979) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





3,256,293

3,275,620 Non-controlling interest





4,104

4,104 Total stockholders' equity





3,260,397

3,279,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 5,699,071

$ 5,396,414















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal 2018 ended on May 5, 2018, and its fiscal year 2017 ended on October 28, 2017. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)









Six Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 98,781

$ 139,894 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 96,829

97,044 Stock compensation 65,288

51,396 Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,367

679 (Gain) loss on sale of investments 4

(1) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (97)

- Write-down of long-term investments -

1,300 Deferred income taxes 38,878

3,339 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (105,457)

81,098 Prepaid and other current assets (47,664)

(13,291) Other long-term assets (21,753)

(24,021) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (131,763)

(23,341) Income taxes (44,577)

(11,436) Deferred revenue 52,229

(132,803) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,065

169,857







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 12,449

94,512 Purchases of short-term investments -

(94,182) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,662

- Purchases of property and equipment (48,612)

(31,195) Cash paid for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (643,537)

(187,624) Capitalization of software development costs (1,760)

(2,066) Other -

2,100 Net cash used in investing activities (679,798)

(218,455)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from credit facility 450,000

250,000 Repayment of debt (69,687)

(36,875) Issuances of common stock 58,975

62,254 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,883)

(8,058) Purchase of equity forward contract -

(20,000) Purchases of treasury stock (235,000)

(180,000) Other -

(482) Net cash provided by financing activities 192,405

66,839 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,773

(3,536) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (477,555)

14,705 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 1,048,356

976,620 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 570,801

$ 991,325

















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and 2017 ended on May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

