Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019
Q2 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: $836.2 million
- GAAP earnings per share: $0.77
- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $1.16
May 22, 2019, 16:05 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $836.2 million, compared to $776.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of approximately 7.6 percent.
"Synopsys delivered an excellent second fiscal quarter, with record revenue and strength across both operating segments. We also continued returning capital to shareholders through an accelerated share repurchase," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO. "Whereas geopolitical tension has escalated, the overall customer environment for us is quite solid. Investments in sophisticated electronic content and the growing impact of AI in today's connected world are leading to an ever-increasing need for the Silicon to Software solutions that we provide. As a result of our strong first half execution, we are raising the top end of our annual revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the year."
GAAP Results
On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $118.2 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $102.5 million, or $0.67 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Non-GAAP Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $178.1 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.0 million, or $1.08 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.
Business Segments
Effective in fiscal year 2019, Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.
Financial Targets
Synopsys also provides its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2019, which do not include any impact of future acquisition-related activities or costs. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
Our expanded full-year revenue and earnings per share guidance ranges are a result of the recent government action to place certain entities on the "Entity List," restricting the sale of U.S. technology to the named entities. As a result of this government action, we are not able to book new business with one of our customers and its affiliates, and revenue associated with contracts currently in place has been put on hold until either the contract expires, or the restriction is lifted.
Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition requirements under ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 under the modified retrospective method. The cumulative effect of initially applying the new recognition standards was recognized at the date of the adoption. Revenue during the fiscal 2019 transition year is estimated to be approximately $40 million lower under ASC 606 than it would be under ASC 605, "Revenue Recognition," and the impact is expected to decline to roughly neutral within two years. Throughout fiscal 2019 transition year, actual results will be presented under both ASC 606 and ASC 605 revenue recognition rules. Synopsys is providing full year targets under ASC 606 together with comparable numbers under ASC 605 for ease of comparison to prior periods. Additional details are available in the financial supplement on Synopsys' corporate website.
|
Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Targets - ASC 606
|
(in millions except per share amounts)
|
Q3'19
|
FY'19
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
Revenue
|
$ 810
|
$ 850
|
$ 3,290
|
$ 3,350
|
GAAP Expenses
|
$ 700
|
$ 746
|
$ 2,798
|
$ 2,853
|
Non-GAAP Expenses
|
$ 620
|
$ 640
|
$ 2,505
|
$ 2,525
|
Other Income (expense)
|
$ (4)
|
$ (2)
|
$ (12)
|
$ (8)
|
Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1)
|
16%
|
16%
|
16%
|
16%
|
Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)
|
153
|
156
|
153
|
156
|
GAAP EPS
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 2.85
|
$ 3.27
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 4.24
|
$ 4.40
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$ 670
|
$ 700
|
(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations
For reference, key fiscal year 2019 comparative amounts under ASC 605 prior year revenue recognition guidance are:
- Revenue: $3.34 billion - $3.38 billion
- GAAP EPS: $3.05 - $3.47
- Non-GAAP EPS: $4.44 - $4.60
Earnings Call Open to Investors
Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-800-475-6701 (+1-320-365-3844 for international callers), access code 466921, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 29, 2019. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 in August 2019. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.
Effectiveness of Information
The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 earnings call in August 2019, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.
Availability of Final Financial Statements
Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by June 13, 2019.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, (vi) the various income tax impacts prompted by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 enacted on December 22, 2017 ("U.S. Tax Reform"), including the income tax related to transition tax and the tax rate change, and (vii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.
Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangibles and other non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives, such as the U.S. federal research and development tax credit. On an annual basis we re-evaluate this rate for significant events that may materially affect our projections. We expect our annual non-GAAP tax rate to be 16% in fiscal 2019 based upon our projected normalized non-GAAP annual tax rate through fiscal 2021. We will re-evaluate this rate on an annual basis, but further regulatory guidance regarding specific parts of U.S. Tax Reform could materially change our projections. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we excluded from the normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate unusual and infrequent events, such as tax audit settlements and certain impacts of U.S. Tax Reform in fiscal 2018.
Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 22, 2019 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.
Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results (1)
|
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net income
|
$118,210
|
$102,472
|
$271,724
|
$ 98,781
|
Adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
25,197
|
31,186
|
53,424
|
59,733
|
Stock compensation
|
36,914
|
32,965
|
75,374
|
65,288
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
1,555
|
4,020
|
2,152
|
18,220
|
Restructuring
|
14,443
|
2,176
|
14,408
|
1,894
|
Legal matters
|
-
|
-
|
(18,000)
|
-
|
Income tax related to transition tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
73,434
|
Income tax related to tax rate change
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
45,636
|
Tax settlement
|
17,418
|
-
|
17,418
|
-
|
Tax adjustments
|
(35,635)
|
(7,827)
|
(73,503)
|
(28,439)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$178,102
|
$164,992
|
$342,997
|
$334,547
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net income per share
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 1.77
|
$ 0.64
|
Adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.16
|
0.20
|
0.35
|
0.39
|
Stock compensation
|
0.24
|
0.22
|
0.49
|
0.43
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
Restructuring
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
Legal matters
|
-
|
-
|
(0.12)
|
-
|
Income tax related to transition tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.47
|
Income tax related to tax rate change
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.29
|
Tax settlement
|
0.11
|
-
|
0.11
|
-
|
Tax adjustments
|
(0.22)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.46)
|
(0.17)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 2.24
|
$ 2.18
|
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
|
153,904
|
153,167
|
153,383
|
153,664
|
1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
Reconciliation of Target Non-GAAP Operating Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of target non-GAAP operating results for the periods indicated below.
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Targets (1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
ASC 606
|
Range for Three Months
|
Ending July 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP expenses
|
$ 700,000
|
$ 746,000
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
(23,000)
|
(26,000)
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
(37,000)
|
(40,000)
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
(20,000)
|
(40,000)
|
Target non-GAAP expenses
|
$ 620,000
|
$ 640,000
|
ASC 606
|
Range for Three Months
|
Ending July 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.83
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
0.17
|
0.15
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
0.26
|
0.24
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
0.26
|
0.13
|
Estimated impact of tax adjustments
|
(0.22)
|
(0.23)
|
Target non-GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.12
|
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
|
154,500
|
154,500
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2019 Targets(1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
ASC 606
|
Range for Fiscal Year
|
October 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP expenses
|
$2,797,666
|
$2,852,666
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
(98,000)
|
(103,000)
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
(155,000)
|
(160,000)
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
(2,152)
|
(2,152)
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
(35,000)
|
(60,000)
|
Legal matters
|
18,000
|
18,000
|
Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan
|
(20,514)
|
(20,514)
|
Target non-GAAP expenses
|
$2,505,000
|
$2,525,000
|
ASC 606
|
Range for Fiscal Year
|
October 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 2.85
|
$ 3.27
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
0.67
|
0.63
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
1.04
|
1.00
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
0.39
|
0.23
|
Legal matters
|
(0.12)
|
(0.12)
|
Tax settlement
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
Estimated impact of tax adjustments
|
(0.71)
|
(0.73)
|
Target non-GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 4.24
|
$ 4.40
|
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
|
154,500
|
154,500
|
(1) Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition guidance ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, at the beginning of fiscal 2019 under the modified retrospective method.
|
(2) Synopsys' third fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on August 3, 2019 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
Reconciliation of Certain 2019 Comparative Amounts – ASC 605
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of certain non-GAAP comparative amounts under ASC 605 for the period indicated below.
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of ASC 605 Comparative Amounts (1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
ASC 605
|
Range for Fiscal Year
|
October 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP expenses
|
$2,797,666
|
$2,852,666
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
(98,000)
|
(103,000)
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
(155,000)
|
(160,000)
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
(2,152)
|
(2,152)
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
(35,000)
|
(60,000)
|
Legal matters
|
18,000
|
18,000
|
Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan
|
(20,514)
|
(20,514)
|
Target non-GAAP expenses
|
$2,505,000
|
$2,525,000
|
ASC 605
|
Range for Fiscal Year
|
October 31, 2019 (2)
|
Low
|
High
|
Target GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 3.05
|
$ 3.47
|
Adjustments:
|
Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets
|
0.67
|
0.63
|
Estimated impact of stock compensation
|
1.04
|
1.00
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Estimated impact of restructuring
|
0.39
|
0.23
|
Legal matters
|
(0.12)
|
(0.12)
|
Tax settlement
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
Estimated impact of tax adjustments
|
(0.71)
|
(0.73)
|
Target non-GAAP earnings per share
|
$ 4.44
|
$ 4.60
|
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
|
154,500
|
154,500
|
(1) Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition guidance ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, at the beginning of fiscal 2019 under the modified retrospective method. For comparison purposes, we provide comparative amounts under old revenue guidance ASC 605, Revenue Recognition.
|
(2) Synopsys' fiscal year will ended on November 2, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
April 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Time-based products
|
$558,305
|
$556,770
|
$1,112,021
|
$1,127,703
|
Upfront products
|
143,401
|
99,960
|
273,914
|
191,564
|
Maintenance and service
|
134,536
|
120,106
|
270,708
|
226,995
|
Total revenue
|
836,242
|
776,836
|
1,656,643
|
1,546,262
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Products
|
116,010
|
108,199
|
232,630
|
219,593
|
Maintenance and service
|
59,788
|
50,130
|
118,617
|
100,884
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
14,881
|
20,450
|
32,324
|
39,458
|
Total cost of revenue
|
190,679
|
178,779
|
383,571
|
359,935
|
Gross margin
|
645,563
|
598,057
|
1,273,072
|
1,186,327
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
290,299
|
252,134
|
561,625
|
516,545
|
Sales and marketing
|
158,652
|
147,188
|
314,611
|
297,700
|
General and administrative
|
56,351
|
58,809
|
98,412
|
115,181
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
10,316
|
10,736
|
21,100
|
20,275
|
Restructuring
|
14,443
|
2,176
|
14,408
|
1,894
|
Total operating expenses
|
530,061
|
471,043
|
1,010,156
|
951,595
|
Operating income
|
115,502
|
127,014
|
262,916
|
234,732
|
Other income (expense), net
|
18,415
|
(7,715)
|
18,056
|
4,670
|
Income before income taxes
|
133,917
|
119,299
|
280,972
|
239,402
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
15,707
|
16,827
|
9,248
|
140,621
|
Net income
|
$118,210
|
$102,472
|
$ 271,724
|
$ 98,781
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 0.66
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 1.77
|
$ 0.64
|
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
|
Basic
|
149,712
|
149,034
|
149,500
|
149,245
|
Diluted
|
153,904
|
153,167
|
153,383
|
153,664
|
(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
As reported under
|
Adjustments
|
Balances under
|
Revenue:
|
Time-based products
|
$ 558,305
|
$ 86,762
|
$ 645,067
|
Upfront products
|
143,401
|
(61,057)
|
82,344
|
Maintenance and service
|
134,536
|
(9,379)
|
125,157
|
Total revenue
|
836,242
|
16,326
|
852,568
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Products
|
116,010
|
116,010
|
Maintenance and service
|
59,788
|
59,788
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
14,881
|
14,881
|
Total cost of revenue
|
190,679
|
-
|
190,679
|
Gross margin
|
645,563
|
16,326
|
661,889
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
290,299
|
290,299
|
Sales and marketing
|
158,652
|
1,942
|
160,594
|
General and administrative
|
56,351
|
56,351
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
10,316
|
10,316
|
Restructuring
|
14,443
|
14,443
|
Total operating expenses
|
530,061
|
1,942
|
532,003
|
Operating income
|
115,502
|
14,384
|
129,886
|
Other income (expense), net
|
18,415
|
-
|
18,415
|
Income before income taxes
|
133,917
|
14,384
|
148,301
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
15,707
|
2,599
|
18,306
|
Net income
|
$ 118,210
|
$ 11,785
|
$ 129,995
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.87
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.84
|
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
|
Basic
|
149,712
|
149,712
|
Diluted
|
153,904
|
153,904
|
(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1)
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Six Months Ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
As reported under
|
Adjustments
|
Balances under
|
Revenue:
|
Time-based products
|
$ 1,112,021
|
$ 102,618
|
$ 1,214,639
|
Upfront products
|
273,914
|
(77,843)
|
196,071
|
Maintenance and service
|
270,708
|
(30,793)
|
239,915
|
Total revenue
|
1,656,643
|
(6,018)
|
1,650,625
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Products
|
232,630
|
232,630
|
Maintenance and service
|
118,617
|
118,617
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
32,324
|
32,324
|
Total cost of revenue
|
383,571
|
-
|
383,571
|
Gross margin
|
1,273,072
|
(6,018)
|
1,267,054
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
561,625
|
561,625
|
Sales and marketing
|
314,611
|
13,126
|
327,737
|
General and administrative
|
98,412
|
98,412
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
21,100
|
21,100
|
Restructuring
|
14,408
|
14,408
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,010,156
|
13,126
|
1,023,282
|
Operating income
|
262,916
|
(19,144)
|
243,772
|
Other income (expense), net
|
18,056
|
-
|
18,056
|
Income before income taxes
|
280,972
|
(19,144)
|
261,828
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
9,248
|
(3,071)
|
6,177
|
Net income
|
$ 271,724
|
$ (16,073)
|
$ 255,651
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 1.82
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ 1.71
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.77
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 1.67
|
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
|
Basic
|
149,500
|
149,500
|
Diluted
|
153,383
|
153,383
|
(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
|
(in thousands, except par value amounts)
|
April 30, 2019
|
October 31, 2018
|
ASSETS:
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 631,161
|
$ 723,115
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
526,691
|
554,217
|
Inventories
|
166,329
|
122,407
|
Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes
|
59,853
|
76,525
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
259,849
|
67,533
|
Total current assets
|
1,643,883
|
1,543,797
|
Property and equipment, net
|
344,176
|
309,310
|
Goodwill
|
3,143,795
|
3,143,249
|
Intangible assets, net
|
306,927
|
360,404
|
Long-term prepaid taxes
|
22,093
|
138,312
|
Deferred income taxes
|
352,667
|
404,166
|
Other long-term assets
|
380,682
|
246,736
|
Total assets
|
$ 6,194,223
|
$ 6,145,974
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 365,848
|
$ 578,326
|
Accrued income taxes
|
6,983
|
27,458
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,194,404
|
1,152,862
|
Short-term debt
|
165,692
|
343,769
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,732,927
|
2,102,415
|
Long-term accrued income taxes
|
34,667
|
50,590
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
60,825
|
116,859
|
Long-term debt
|
126,152
|
125,535
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
324,217
|
265,560
|
Total liabilities
|
2,278,788
|
2,660,959
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 149,982 and 149,265 shares outstanding, respectively
|
1,500
|
1,493
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
1,659,484
|
1,644,830
|
Retained earnings
|
2,912,811
|
2,543,688
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 7,278 and 7,996 shares, respectively
|
(567,503)
|
(597,682)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(96,720)
|
(113,177)
|
Total Synopsys stockholders' equity
|
3,909,572
|
3,479,152
|
Non-controlling interest
|
5,863
|
5,863
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,915,435
|
3,485,015
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 6,194,223
|
$ 6,145,974
|
(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019, and its fiscal year 2018 ended on November 3, 2018. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)
|
(in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended April 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income
|
$271,724
|
$ 98,781
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Amortization and depreciation
|
102,841
|
96,829
|
Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts
|
28,425
|
-
|
Stock compensation
|
75,374
|
65,288
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
3,950
|
3,367
|
(Gain) loss on sale of property and investments
|
(3,744)
|
(93)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(23,486)
|
38,878
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
23,478
|
(105,457)
|
Inventories
|
(50,358)
|
(40,997)
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
(18,547)
|
(6,442)
|
Other long-term assets
|
(91,271)
|
(21,728)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(160,492)
|
(131,763)
|
Income taxes
|
(32,059)
|
(44,577)
|
Deferred revenue
|
82,966
|
52,229
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
208,801
|
4,315
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
|
-
|
12,449
|
Proceeds from sales of long-term investments
|
4,176
|
-
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
-
|
1,662
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(68,962)
|
(48,612)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
(643,537)
|
Capitalization of software development costs
|
(1,491)
|
(1,760)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(66,277)
|
(679,798)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from credit facility
|
188,760
|
450,000
|
Repayment of debt
|
(366,562)
|
(69,687)
|
Issuances of common stock
|
83,352
|
58,975
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(13,173)
|
(11,883)
|
Purchase of equity forward contract
|
(20,000)
|
-
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(109,185)
|
(235,000)
|
Other
|
(762)
|
-
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(237,570)
|
192,405
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
3,093
|
5,773
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(91,953)
|
(477,305)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|
725,001
|
1,050,075
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
|
$633,048
|
$572,770
|
(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.
|
SYNOPSYS, INC.
|
Business Segment Reporting (1)
|
(dollars in millions)