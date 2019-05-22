Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $836.2 million, compared to $776.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of approximately 7.6 percent.

"Synopsys delivered an excellent second fiscal quarter, with record revenue and strength across both operating segments. We also continued returning capital to shareholders through an accelerated share repurchase," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO. "Whereas geopolitical tension has escalated, the overall customer environment for us is quite solid. Investments in sophisticated electronic content and the growing impact of AI in today's connected world are leading to an ever-increasing need for the Silicon to Software solutions that we provide. As a result of our strong first half execution, we are raising the top end of our annual revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the year."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $118.2 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $102.5 million, or $0.67 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $178.1 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.0 million, or $1.08 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Effective in fiscal year 2019, Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provides its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2019, which do not include any impact of future acquisition-related activities or costs. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Our expanded full-year revenue and earnings per share guidance ranges are a result of the recent government action to place certain entities on the "Entity List," restricting the sale of U.S. technology to the named entities. As a result of this government action, we are not able to book new business with one of our customers and its affiliates, and revenue associated with contracts currently in place has been put on hold until either the contract expires, or the restriction is lifted.

Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition requirements under ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 under the modified retrospective method. The cumulative effect of initially applying the new recognition standards was recognized at the date of the adoption. Revenue during the fiscal 2019 transition year is estimated to be approximately $40 million lower under ASC 606 than it would be under ASC 605, "Revenue Recognition," and the impact is expected to decline to roughly neutral within two years. Throughout fiscal 2019 transition year, actual results will be presented under both ASC 606 and ASC 605 revenue recognition rules. Synopsys is providing full year targets under ASC 606 together with comparable numbers under ASC 605 for ease of comparison to prior periods. Additional details are available in the financial supplement on Synopsys' corporate website.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Targets - ASC 606 (in millions except per share amounts)













Q3'19

FY'19

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 810 $ 850

$ 3,290 $ 3,350 GAAP Expenses $ 700 $ 746

$ 2,798 $ 2,853 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 620 $ 640

$ 2,505 $ 2,525 Other Income (expense) $ (4) $ (2)

$ (12) $ (8) Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1) 16% 16%

16% 16% Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 153 156

153 156 GAAP EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.83

$ 2.85 $ 3.27 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.07 $ 1.12

$ 4.24 $ 4.40 Operating Cash Flow





$ 670 $ 700



(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations

For reference, key fiscal year 2019 comparative amounts under ASC 605 prior year revenue recognition guidance are:

Revenue: $3.34 billion - $3.38 billion

- GAAP EPS: $3.05 - $3.47

- Non-GAAP EPS: $4.44 - $4.60

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-800-475-6701 (+1-320-365-3844 for international callers), access code 466921, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 29, 2019. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 in August 2019. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 earnings call in August 2019, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by June 13, 2019.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, (vi) the various income tax impacts prompted by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 enacted on December 22, 2017 ("U.S. Tax Reform"), including the income tax related to transition tax and the tax rate change, and (vii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangibles and other non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives, such as the U.S. federal research and development tax credit. On an annual basis we re-evaluate this rate for significant events that may materially affect our projections. We expect our annual non-GAAP tax rate to be 16% in fiscal 2019 based upon our projected normalized non-GAAP annual tax rate through fiscal 2021. We will re-evaluate this rate on an annual basis, but further regulatory guidance regarding specific parts of U.S. Tax Reform could materially change our projections. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we excluded from the normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate unusual and infrequent events, such as tax audit settlements and certain impacts of U.S. Tax Reform in fiscal 2018.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 22, 2019 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net income $118,210

$102,472

$271,724

$ 98,781 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 25,197

31,186

53,424

59,733 Stock compensation 36,914

32,965

75,374

65,288 Acquisition-related costs 1,555

4,020

2,152

18,220 Restructuring 14,443

2,176

14,408

1,894 Legal matters -

-

(18,000)

- Income tax related to transition tax -

-

-

73,434 Income tax related to tax rate change -

-

-

45,636 Tax settlement 17,418

-

17,418

- Tax adjustments (35,635)

(7,827)

(73,503)

(28,439) Non-GAAP net income $178,102

$164,992

$342,997

$334,547

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net income per share $ 0.77

$ 0.67

$ 1.77

$ 0.64 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 0.16

0.20

0.35

0.39 Stock compensation 0.24

0.22

0.49

0.43 Acquisition-related costs 0.01

0.03

0.01

0.12 Restructuring 0.09

0.01

0.09

0.01 Legal matters -

-

(0.12)

- Income tax related to transition tax -

-

-

0.47 Income tax related to tax rate change -

-

-

0.29 Tax settlement 0.11

-

0.11

- Tax adjustments (0.22)

(0.05)

(0.46)

(0.17) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.16

$ 1.08

$ 2.24

$ 2.18















Shares used in computing per share amounts: 153,904

153,167

153,383

153,664



1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of Target Non-GAAP Operating Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of target non-GAAP operating results for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)













ASC 606



Range for Three Months



Ending July 31, 2019 (2)



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 700,000

$ 746,000 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(23,000)

(26,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(37,000)

(40,000) Estimated impact of restructuring

(20,000)

(40,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 620,000

$ 640,000























ASC 606



Range for Three Months



Ending July 31, 2019 (2)



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 0.60

$ 0.83 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.17

0.15 Estimated impact of stock compensation

0.26

0.24 Estimated impact of restructuring

0.26

0.13 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.22)

(0.23) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.07

$ 1.12









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

154,500

154,500



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2019 Targets(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)













ASC 606



Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2019 (2)



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$2,797,666

$2,852,666 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(98,000)

(103,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(155,000)

(160,000) Acquisition-related costs

(2,152)

(2,152) Estimated impact of restructuring

(35,000)

(60,000) Legal matters

18,000

18,000 Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan

(20,514)

(20,514) Target non-GAAP expenses

$2,505,000

$2,525,000























ASC 606



Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2019 (2)



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 2.85

$ 3.27 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.67

0.63 Estimated impact of stock compensation

1.04

1.00 Acquisition-related costs

0.01

0.01 Estimated impact of restructuring

0.39

0.23 Legal matters

(0.12)

(0.12) Tax settlement

0.11

0.11 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.71)

(0.73) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 4.24

$ 4.40









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

154,500

154,500



(1) Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition guidance ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, at the beginning of fiscal 2019 under the modified retrospective method. (2) Synopsys' third fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on August 3, 2019 and November 2, 2019, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of Certain 2019 Comparative Amounts – ASC 605

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of certain non-GAAP comparative amounts under ASC 605 for the period indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of ASC 605 Comparative Amounts (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)









ASC 605

Range for Fiscal Year

October 31, 2019 (2)

Low

High Target GAAP expenses $2,797,666

$2,852,666 Adjustments:





Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets (98,000)

(103,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation (155,000)

(160,000) Acquisition-related costs (2,152)

(2,152) Estimated impact of restructuring (35,000)

(60,000) Legal matters 18,000

18,000 Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan (20,514)

(20,514) Target non-GAAP expenses $2,505,000

$2,525,000

















ASC 605

Range for Fiscal Year

October 31, 2019 (2)

Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share $ 3.05

$ 3.47 Adjustments:





Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets 0.67

0.63 Estimated impact of stock compensation 1.04

1.00 Acquisition-related costs 0.01

0.01 Estimated impact of restructuring 0.39

0.23 Legal matters (0.12)

(0.12) Tax settlement 0.11

0.11 Estimated impact of tax adjustments (0.71)

(0.73) Target non-GAAP earnings per share $ 4.44

$ 4.60







Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 154,500

154,500



(1) Synopsys adopted new revenue recognition guidance ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, at the beginning of fiscal 2019 under the modified retrospective method. For comparison purposes, we provide comparative amounts under old revenue guidance ASC 605, Revenue Recognition. (2) Synopsys' fiscal year will ended on November 2, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2019, the comparative annual amounts under ASC 605, and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of such targets, as well as statements related to our long-term revenue, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP operating margin objectives, the expected impact of ASC 606 on our results, and the expected impact of the recent U.S. government action on Synopsys' fiscal 2019 results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution stockholders and prospective investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: additional administrative, legislative or regulatory action by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions, which could further interfere with our ability to provide products and services in certain countries; the response by current or potential customers and their willingness to purchase products and services from us in the future; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; our highly competitive industries and our ability to meet our customers' demand for innovative technology at lower costs; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; cybersecurity threats or other security breaches; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; our ability to realize the potential financial or strategic benefits of acquisitions we complete; our ability to carry out our new product and technology initiatives; investment of more resources in research and development than anticipated; increased risks resulting from an increase in sales of our hardware products, including increased variability in upfront revenue; changes in accounting principles or standards; changes in our effective tax rate; liquidity requirements in our U.S. operations; claims that our products infringe on third-party intellectual property rights; litigation; product errors or defects; the ability to obtain licenses to third-party software and intellectual property on reasonable terms or at all; the ability to timely recruit and retain senior management and key employees; the inherent limitations on the effectiveness of our controls and compliance programs; the impairment of our investment portfolio by the deterioration of capital markets; the accuracy of certain assumptions, judgments and estimates that affect amounts reported in our financial statements; and the impact of catastrophic events. More information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of May 22, 2019. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Time-based products $558,305

$556,770

$1,112,021

$1,127,703 Upfront products 143,401

99,960

273,914

191,564 Maintenance and service 134,536

120,106

270,708

226,995 Total revenue 836,242

776,836

1,656,643

1,546,262 Cost of revenue:













Products 116,010

108,199

232,630

219,593 Maintenance and service 59,788

50,130

118,617

100,884 Amortization of intangible assets 14,881

20,450

32,324

39,458 Total cost of revenue 190,679

178,779

383,571

359,935 Gross margin 645,563

598,057

1,273,072

1,186,327 Operating expenses:













Research and development 290,299

252,134

561,625

516,545 Sales and marketing 158,652

147,188

314,611

297,700 General and administrative 56,351

58,809

98,412

115,181 Amortization of intangible assets 10,316

10,736

21,100

20,275 Restructuring 14,443

2,176

14,408

1,894 Total operating expenses 530,061

471,043

1,010,156

951,595 Operating income 115,502

127,014

262,916

234,732 Other income (expense), net 18,415

(7,715)

18,056

4,670 Income before income taxes 133,917

119,299

280,972

239,402 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,707

16,827

9,248

140,621 Net income $118,210

$102,472

$ 271,724

$ 98,781















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.79

$ 0.69

$ 1.82

$ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.67

$ 1.77

$ 0.64















Shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 149,712

149,034

149,500

149,245 Diluted 153,904

153,167

153,383

153,664



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019

As reported under

ASC 606

Adjustments

Balances under

ASC 605 Revenue:









Time-based products $ 558,305

$ 86,762

$ 645,067 Upfront products 143,401

(61,057)

82,344 Maintenance and service 134,536

(9,379)

125,157 Total revenue 836,242

16,326

852,568 Cost of revenue:









Products 116,010





116,010 Maintenance and service 59,788





59,788 Amortization of intangible assets 14,881





14,881 Total cost of revenue 190,679

-

190,679 Gross margin 645,563

16,326

661,889 Operating expenses:









Research and development 290,299





290,299 Sales and marketing 158,652

1,942

160,594 General and administrative 56,351





56,351 Amortization of intangible assets 10,316





10,316 Restructuring 14,443





14,443 Total operating expenses 530,061

1,942

532,003 Operating income 115,502

14,384

129,886 Other income (expense), net 18,415

-

18,415 Income before income taxes 133,917

14,384

148,301 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,707

2,599

18,306 Net income $ 118,210

$ 11,785

$ 129,995











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.79

$ 0.08

$ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.07

$ 0.84











Shares used in computing per share amounts:









Basic 149,712





149,712 Diluted 153,904





153,904



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations Under ASC 606 & ASC 605 (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Six Months Ended

April 30, 2019

As reported under

ASC 606

Adjustments

Balances under

ASC 605 Revenue:









Time-based products $ 1,112,021

$ 102,618

$ 1,214,639 Upfront products 273,914

(77,843)

196,071 Maintenance and service 270,708

(30,793)

239,915 Total revenue 1,656,643

(6,018)

1,650,625 Cost of revenue:









Products 232,630





232,630 Maintenance and service 118,617





118,617 Amortization of intangible assets 32,324





32,324 Total cost of revenue 383,571

-

383,571 Gross margin 1,273,072

(6,018)

1,267,054 Operating expenses:









Research and development 561,625





561,625 Sales and marketing 314,611

13,126

327,737 General and administrative 98,412





98,412 Amortization of intangible assets 21,100





21,100 Restructuring 14,408





14,408 Total operating expenses 1,010,156

13,126

1,023,282 Operating income 262,916

(19,144)

243,772 Other income (expense), net 18,056

-

18,056 Income before income taxes 280,972

(19,144)

261,828 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9,248

(3,071)

6,177 Net income $ 271,724

$ (16,073)

$ 255,651











Net income per share:









Basic $ 1.82

$ (0.11)

$ 1.71 Diluted $ 1.77

$ (0.10)

$ 1.67











Shares used in computing per share amounts:









Basic 149,500





149,500 Diluted 153,383





153,383



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts)













April 30, 2019

October 31, 2018 ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 631,161

$ 723,115 Accounts receivable, net

526,691

554,217 Inventories

166,329

122,407 Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes

59,853

76,525 Prepaid and other current assets

259,849

67,533 Total current assets

1,643,883

1,543,797 Property and equipment, net

344,176

309,310 Goodwill

3,143,795

3,143,249 Intangible assets, net

306,927

360,404 Long-term prepaid taxes

22,093

138,312 Deferred income taxes

352,667

404,166 Other long-term assets

380,682

246,736 Total assets

$ 6,194,223

$ 6,145,974









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 365,848

$ 578,326 Accrued income taxes

6,983

27,458 Deferred revenue

1,194,404

1,152,862 Short-term debt

165,692

343,769 Total current liabilities

1,732,927

2,102,415 Long-term accrued income taxes

34,667

50,590 Long-term deferred revenue

60,825

116,859 Long-term debt

126,152

125,535 Other long-term liabilities

324,217

265,560 Total liabilities

2,278,788

2,660,959 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 149,982 and 149,265 shares outstanding, respectively

1,500

1,493 Capital in excess of par value

1,659,484

1,644,830 Retained earnings

2,912,811

2,543,688 Treasury stock, at cost: 7,278 and 7,996 shares, respectively

(567,503)

(597,682) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(96,720)

(113,177) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity

3,909,572

3,479,152 Non-controlling interest

5,863

5,863 Total stockholders' equity

3,915,435

3,485,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,194,223

$ 6,145,974



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended on May 4, 2019, and its fiscal year 2018 ended on November 3, 2018. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)









Six Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $271,724

$ 98,781 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 102,841

96,829 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 28,425

- Stock compensation 75,374

65,288 Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,950

3,367 (Gain) loss on sale of property and investments (3,744)

(93) Deferred income taxes (23,486)

38,878 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 23,478

(105,457) Inventories (50,358)

(40,997) Prepaid and other current assets (18,547)

(6,442) Other long-term assets (91,271)

(21,728) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (160,492)

(131,763) Income taxes (32,059)

(44,577) Deferred revenue 82,966

52,229 Net cash provided by operating activities 208,801

4,315







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments -

12,449 Proceeds from sales of long-term investments 4,176

- Proceeds from sales of property and equipment -

1,662 Purchases of property and equipment (68,962)

(48,612) Cash paid for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired -

(643,537) Capitalization of software development costs (1,491)

(1,760) Net cash used in investing activities (66,277)

(679,798)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from credit facility 188,760

450,000 Repayment of debt (366,562)

(69,687) Issuances of common stock 83,352

58,975 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (13,173)

(11,883) Purchase of equity forward contract (20,000)

- Purchases of treasury stock (109,185)

(235,000) Other (762)

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (237,570)

192,405 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,093

5,773 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (91,953)

(477,305) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 725,001

1,050,075 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $633,048

$572,770



(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and 2018 ended on May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 included an extra week.