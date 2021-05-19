Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the second quarter was $1,024.3 million, compared to $861.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Synopsys continues to execute very well. We delivered outstanding second quarter results, exceeding all of our key guidance metrics, and business was robust across all product groups and geographies. Market demand is strong, and we see a new wave of growth on the horizon, driven by an increasing need for highly complex, connected, specialized, and secure chips and systems," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "Recent transformative technology innovations position us particularly well to enable this new era. And combined with our multi-year focus on accelerating growth and expanding non-GAAP operating margin, we continue to manage the business to drive significant long-term shareholder value. Our excellent year-to-date results, coupled with increased confidence in our business, lead us to raise our fiscal 2021 revenue, non-GAAP earnings and operating margin, and operating cash flow targets."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $195.1 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to $109.9 million, or $0.71 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $267.1 million, or $1.70 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $188.3 million, or $1.22 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions for the rest of the fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Targets (in millions except per share amounts)













Q3 FY 2021

FY 2021

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 1,030 $ 1,060

$ 4,035 $ 4,085 GAAP Expenses $ 807 $ 825

$ 3,241 $ 3,286 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 707 $ 717

$ 2,835 $ 2,865 Other Income (Expense) $ (3) $ (1)

$ (9) $ (5) Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1) 16% 16%

16% 16% Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 156 159

156 159 GAAP EPS $ 1.30 $ 1.41

$ 4.55 $ 4.72 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.75 $ 1.80

$ 6.38 $ 6.45 Operating Cash Flow





$ 1,250 $ 1,300











(1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations







Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 8802871, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 26, 2021. A webcast replay will also be available on the website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 in August 2021. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings call in August 2021, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys does not currently intend to report on its progress during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 or comment to analysts or investors on, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by June 10, 2021.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives. On an annual basis, we re-evaluate this rate for significant events, including changes in tax laws and regulations, that may materially affect our projections. Based upon our review, our projected normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate remains 16% through fiscal year 2021.

Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 19, 2021 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30,

April 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net income $ 195,078

$ 109,920

$ 357,423

$ 213,981

Adjustments:















Amortization of intangible assets 19,721

24,095

39,997

46,628

Stock compensation 79,586

56,435

163,368

108,318

Acquisition-related costs 2,344

3,767

5,892

7,544

Restructuring charges -

29,672

-

38,423

Tax adjustments (29,630)

(35,616)

(60,108)

(69,947)

Non-GAAP net income $ 267,099

$ 188,273

$ 506,572

$ 344,947

























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30,

April 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.24

$ 0.71

$ 2.27

$ 1.39

Adjustments:















Amortization of intangible assets 0.13

0.16

0.25

0.30

Stock compensation 0.51

0.37

1.04

0.70

Acquisition-related costs 0.01

0.02

0.04

0.05

Restructuring charges -

0.19

-

0.25

Tax adjustments (0.19)

(0.23)

(0.38)

(0.46)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.70

$ 1.22

$ 3.22

$ 2.23



















Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts: 157,077

154,379

157,226

154,471



















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2021 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Three Months



July 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 807,000

$ 825,000 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(19,000)

(22,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(81,000)

(86,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 707,000

$ 717,000





























Range for Three Months



July 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.30

$ 1.41 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.14

0.12 Estimated impact of stock compensation

0.55

0.51 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.24)

(0.24) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.75

$ 1.80









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500

157,500



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2021 Targets(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 3,240,892

$ 3,285,892 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

(75,000)

(80,000) Estimated impact of stock compensation

(325,000)

(335,000) Acquisition-related costs

(5,892)

(5,892) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 2,835,000

$ 2,865,000





























Range for Fiscal Year



October 31, 2021



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per share

$ 4.55

$ 4.72 Adjustments:







Estimated impact of amortization of intangible assets

0.51

0.48 Estimated impact of stock compensation

2.13

2.06 Acquisition-related costs

0.04

0.04 Estimated impact of tax adjustments

(0.85)

(0.85) Target non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 6.38

$ 6.45









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

157,500

157,500









(1) Synopsys' third fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on July 31, 2021 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; business outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; strategies related to our products and technology; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and buybacks; our expected tax rate; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government action on our results; and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic downturn on our business, operations and financial condition; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of May 19, 2021. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Time-based products $ 648,794

$ 590,097

$ 1,280,084

$ 1,146,536 Upfront products 209,116

129,765

383,497

280,486 Maintenance and service 166,413

141,465

331,063

268,686 Total revenue 1,024,323

861,327

1,994,644

1,695,708 Cost of revenue:













Products 134,738

108,207

262,085

225,991 Maintenance and service 67,840

62,213

136,606

124,128 Amortization of intangible assets 11,408

13,845

23,294

27,014 Total cost of revenue 213,986

184,265

421,985

377,133 Gross margin 810,337

677,062

1,572,659

1,318,575 Operating expenses:













Research and development 362,345

302,571

719,813

616,854 Sales and marketing 172,754

146,200

343,382

299,055 General and administrative 72,694

62,474

150,182

131,218 Amortization of intangible assets 8,313

10,250

16,703

19,614 Restructuring charges -

29,672

-

38,423 Total operating expenses 616,106

551,167

1,230,080

1,105,164 Operating income 194,231

125,895

342,579

213,411 Other income (expense), net 21,764

(15,729)

50,520

(3,672) Income before income taxes 215,995

110,166

393,099

209,739 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,193

246

36,269

(4,242) Net income 194,802

109,920

356,830

213,981 Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest (276)

-

(593)

- Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 195,078

$ 109,920

$ 357,423

$ 213,981















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.28

$ 0.73

$ 2.34

$ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.24

$ 0.71

$ 2.27

$ 1.39















Shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 152,725

150,597

152,612

150,421 Diluted 157,077

154,379

157,226

154,471















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts)





















April 30, 2021

October 31, 2020 ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,457,918

$ 1,235,653 Accounts receivable, net





612,285

780,709 Inventories, net





230,068

192,333 Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes





32,657

32,355 Prepaid and other current assets





356,872

308,167 Total current assets





2,689,800

2,549,217 Property and equipment, net





478,975

483,818 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





505,225

465,818 Goodwill





3,432,577

3,365,114 Intangible assets, net





233,809

254,322 Long-term prepaid taxes





10,416

8,276 Deferred income taxes





514,064

497,546 Other long-term assets





474,699

405,951 Total assets





$ 8,339,565

$ 8,030,062













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 480,831

$ 623,664 Operating lease liabilities, current





77,610

73,173 Accrued income taxes





25,473

27,738 Deferred revenue





1,581,841

1,388,263 Short-term debt





89,945

27,084 Total current liabilities





2,255,700

2,139,922 Operating lease liabilities, non-current





498,953

462,411 Long-term accrued income taxes





24,658

25,178 Long-term deferred revenue





98,470

104,850 Long-term debt





25,620

100,823 Other long-term liabilities





343,659

284,511 Total liabilities





3,247,060

3,117,695 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding





-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,554 and











152,618 shares outstanding, respectively





1,526

1,528 Capital in excess of par value





1,679,801

1,653,166 Retained earnings





4,149,620

3,795,397 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,706 and 4,643 shares, respectively





(701,457)

(488,613) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(41,355)

(54,074) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





5,088,135

4,907,404 Non-controlling interest





4,370

4,963 Total stockholders' equity





5,092,505

4,912,367 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 8,339,565

$ 8,030,062













(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended on May 1, 2021, and its fiscal year 2020 ended on October 31, 2020. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)









Six Months Ended

April 30,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 357,423

$ 213,981 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 100,066

105,078 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 42,711

39,513 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 30,475

28,279 Stock-based compensation 163,368

108,318 Allowance for doubtful accounts 10,051

9,982 Deferred income taxes (16,461)

(37,681) Other non-cash (401)

97 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of





acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 157,637

(84,533) Inventories (38,305)

(25,237) Prepaid and other current assets (45,972)

(5,889) Other long-term assets (97,519)

(38,378) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (96,798)

(78,989) Operating lease liabilities (41,105)

(32,432) Income taxes (8,386)

1,270 Deferred revenue 183,512

186,360 Net cash provided by operating activities 700,296

389,739







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of long-term investments -

(2,762) Purchases of property and equipment (44,060)

(80,663) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (74,626)

(151,178) Capitalization of software development costs (1,264)

(2,130) Other (800)

- Net cash used in investing activities (120,750)

(236,733)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from credit facilities -

276,490 Repayment of debt (13,194)

(178,437) Issuances of common stock 103,203

98,361 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (54,664)

(17,105) Purchase of equity forward contract -

(20,000) Purchases of treasury stock (398,082)

(180,000) Other (1,000)

- Net cash used in financing activities (363,737)

(20,691) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,457

(4,424) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 222,266

127,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,237,970

730,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,460,236

$ 858,418















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1) (in millions)

















Q2'21

Q2'20

YTD Q2'21

YTD Q2'20 Revenue by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design $ 930.4

$ 773.0

$ 1,808.8

$ 1,521.8 % of Total 90.8%

89.7%

90.7%

89.7% - Software Integrity $ 93.9

$ 88.3

$ 185.8

$ 173.9 % of Total 9.2%

10.3%

9.3%

10.3% Total segment revenue $ 1,024.3

$ 861.3

$ 1,994.6

$ 1,695.7















Adjusted operating income by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design $ 308.8

$ 209.7

$ 587.7

$ 388.5 - Software Integrity $ 8.4

$ 11.7

$ 16.4

$ 19.8 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 317.2

$ 221.4

$ 604.1

$ 408.3















Adjusted operating margin by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design 33.2%

27.1%

32.5%

25.5% - Software Integrity 9.0%

13.3%

8.8%

11.4% Total adjusted segment operating margin 31.0%

25.7%

30.3%

24.1%















Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2) (in millions)

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months

Six Months

April 30, 2021 (3)

April 30, 2020 (3)

April 30 2021 (3)

April 30, 2020 (3) GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 194.2

$ 125.9

$ 342.6

$ 213.4 Other expenses managed at consolidated level













-Amortization of intangible assets 19.7

24.1

40.0

46.6 -Stock compensation 79.6

56.4

163.4

108.3 -Fair value changes in executive deferred compensation plan 21.4

(18.5)

52.2

(6.0) -Acquisition-related costs 2.3

3.8

5.9

7.5 -Restructuring -

29.7

-

38.4 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 317.2

$ 221.4

$ 604.1

$ 408.3















(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief operating decision makers (CODMs) to evaluate the operating performance of its segments. The CODMs do not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable segments, and as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (3) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on May 1, 2021 and May 2, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

